Read full article on original website
Related
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Igor Girkin said that Russia could "collapse into a civil war with millions of casualties" as his country continues to fight in Ukraine.
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Putin Told Gas Exec the Real Goal of His War Is a ‘Secret’
While the Kremlin was busy pushing the narrative early on in the war that Moscow had no choice but to attack Ukraine because superhuman Nazis had taken over in Kyiv, President Vladimir Putin reportedly told a gas exec that the real goal behind the war was a “state secret.” That’s according to Matthias Warnig, the managing director of Nord Stream AG, who revealed his conversation with the Russian leader to Zeit Online. Warnig said he sat down with Putin a few months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.“What are your goals?” he recalled asking Putin. “You’re talking about Donetsk and Luhansk, but at the same time your troops want to take Kyiv. Do you need Odessa, or Kharkiv, or all of Ukraine, or even more?” According to him, Putin’s response was brief and cryptic: “It’s a state secret.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war
Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Video Shows Wagner Soldiers Attacked by Dive-Bombing Drone: Researcher
The Russian Defense Ministry and paramilitary Wagner Group last week claimed victory in Soledar, Ukraine, where the strike occurred.
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
msn.com
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
An elite Russian tank force that's been repeatedly beaten on the battlefield appears ready to try its luck again
Moscow's 1st Guards Tank Army was beaten down in the initial phase of the war and was routed months later during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Ex-Russian Official Predicts an Attack on Moscow Is 'Bound to Happen'
A former deputy foreign minister of Russia said a strike on Moscow would be one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines."
Former Russian president calls for warships with hypersonic missiles to be stationed near Washington, DC
Dmitry Medvedev lashed out with the escalatory proposal after the US Embassy posted a video appealing to Russians to oppose Putin's war.
Nearly 5,500 Russians Killed Last Week in War: Defense Ministry
In addition, Russia lost seven tanks, six drones and 26 more vehicle and fuel tanks the previous day.
Russia demoted the 'absolutely ruthless' general who has been leading the war in Ukraine less than 3 months after promoting him
Gen. Sergei Surovikin is being replaced after getting the job last October. He will now serve as a deputy to his successor, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Comments / 0