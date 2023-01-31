Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Redway route from Milton Keynes Central planned as part of £36m overhaul of cycle network
Drastic new proposals for the unique Redway network in Milton Keynes have been published by the city's council. The 200-mile network for cyclists, walkers and e-scooter users is set to be overhauled with £36.3m worth of work planned. Milton Keynes City Council's new blueprint for the Redways includes creating...
buckinghamshirelive.com
British Gas allegedly broke into vulnerable people's homes to force-fit prepayment meters
British Gas debt collectors allegedly broke into the homes of vulnerable customers to force fit pre-payment meters, an undercover investigation has claimed. The meters mean that families who run out of credit will have their heating cut off, unlike customers who are in arrears with their bill payments. After The Times showed British Gas its investigation and evidence, the energy firm said it had now suspended the practice of force-fitting prepayment meters and has now launched its own investigation.
Comments / 0