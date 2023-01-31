British Gas debt collectors allegedly broke into the homes of vulnerable customers to force fit pre-payment meters, an undercover investigation has claimed. The meters mean that families who run out of credit will have their heating cut off, unlike customers who are in arrears with their bill payments. After The Times showed British Gas its investigation and evidence, the energy firm said it had now suspended the practice of force-fitting prepayment meters and has now launched its own investigation.

1 DAY AGO