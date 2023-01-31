ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Related
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fire ruled an arson, reward for information

A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall. According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.

11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH
hourdetroit.com

This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH

