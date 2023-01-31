Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
Ohio fire ruled an arson, reward for information
A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall. According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV […]
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
For two years, the Babylon Gentleman's Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building.
Farm and Dairy
2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.
11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
‘Devastated’: Former 25-year Mogadore police chief dies
His successes led him to be chosen for "many prestigious posts including personal security for several U.S. presidents," according to the police department.
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
daltonkidronnews.com
Hendricks hangs up his badge: Dalton makes nice finish to long career for local cop
DALTON Senior Patrolman Ken Hendricks, who is retiring at the end of this month from the Dalton Police Department after a lengthy career in law enforcement, had a few brushes with the law when he was growing up in Massillon. Not what you may think – they were all positive...
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall County on Thursday. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the incident happened on First Street and Jefferson Ave in Moundsville Police say the man is a Moundsville resident in his 50’s but a name was not released at this time. Moundsville […]
explore venango
Sugarcreek Police Identifies Rural King Theft Suspect; Seeks Additional Information
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have identified the suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. The department is asking the public for additional information on the suspect. According to a January 31st press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the suspect...
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards
He has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Ohio Valley police searching for missing man
Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville.
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Comments / 0