RICHFIELD, Minn. -- The salary cap for the Minnesota Whitecaps has more than doubled, allowing the players to be paid a living wage next season.The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) salary cap went from $300,000 last season, to $750,000 this season, to $1.5 million next season. That's a 900% increase over three years."If you asked me a few years ago, I don't know what I would have said. Playing women's hockey, if I would have made any money or, you know, if it was just still a hobby in my mind," said Olivia Knowles, a first-year defender on the Whitecaps.Before this increase,...

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO