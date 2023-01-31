Free Thrifting Event for 6th through 12th graders at Richmond Teen Center February 10, 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shorelineareanews.com
Saturday youth oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum
The Shoreline Historical Museum is working with a grad student to explore ways to make exhibits more interactive and attractive to youth. On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, 10am - 12noon, they'll try out some of these ideas with a youth oriented event (families welcome) and get feedback from the participants.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer
Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
Burien’s ‘Empty Bowls’ raises almost $16,000; plus ‘Best Soup’ winners announced
Burien’s annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser – held in-person on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to Covid – raised nearly $16,000 to benefit the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks. Over 600 people attended the event, which raised a total of...
thejoltnews.com
Nisqually Markets to open Friday Feb 3, at Camas Plaza with a 99-cent/gallon promotion and live coverage
On Friday, February 3, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Nisqually Markets, managed by Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (MCEC), will be holding a grand opening celebration at Camas Plaza with a limited-time offer of 99 cents per gallon for gas. Camas Plaza is located at 4031 Camas Plaza SE, at the...
seattleschild.com
Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society
A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
shorelineareanews.com
New Yoga Studio opening in Shoreline February 25, 2023
The studio will have both heated and non heated classes, and classes for all levels, whether you're a seasoned yogi, or want to try yoga for the first time. They will have your staples such as Power Flow, Yin, and Slow Flow yoga, as well as some unique classes that can only be found at their studio. For example, their early morning Awake class is designed to wake you up gently with lighting that mimics the sunrise, coupled with citrus aromatherapy.
shorelineareanews.com
CERT Class in Kenmore during March
March 4th, March 5th and March 11th, 8:00am - 5:00pm, Kenmore, WA. The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) free CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, wind storms, snow events, floods, landslides and more. Classes are presented by trained...
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
Seattle police arrest 5 teens in University Village retail theft operation
SPD will request criminal charges be filed in the case.
‘Flying to Forever Homes’ initiative brings dozens of at-risk, adoptable animals to Seattle area
A flight carrying some very precious cargo landed in Everett on Monday afternoon. The Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative brings at-risk shelter dogs and cats from overpopulated shelters in the south to regions like ours with a higher demand for pets. “Down south, all the shelters...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
kentreporter.com
Kent Parks staff seeks halt to bad behavior at youth basketball games
City Parks Department recreational program organizers hope parents, spectators and coaches behaving badly at kids basketball games in Kent can become a thing of the past. That’s certainly the goal for the youth basketball program after several incidents Jan. 21 at multiple games involving the coaches and parents of teams in the third through sixth grade program verbally abusing officials and players.
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
