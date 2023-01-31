ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Free Thrifting Event for 6th through 12th graders at Richmond Teen Center February 10, 2023

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Saturday youth oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum

The Shoreline Historical Museum is working with a grad student to explore ways to make exhibits more interactive and attractive to youth. On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, 10am - 12noon, they'll try out some of these ideas with a youth oriented event (families welcome) and get feedback from the participants.
SHORELINE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer

Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
EDMONDS, WA
seattleschild.com

Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero

Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
shorelineareanews.com

New Yoga Studio opening in Shoreline February 25, 2023

The studio will have both heated and non heated classes, and classes for all levels, whether you're a seasoned yogi, or want to try yoga for the first time. They will have your staples such as Power Flow, Yin, and Slow Flow yoga, as well as some unique classes that can only be found at their studio. For example, their early morning Awake class is designed to wake you up gently with lighting that mimics the sunrise, coupled with citrus aromatherapy.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

CERT Class in Kenmore during March

March 4th, March 5th and March 11th, 8:00am - 5:00pm, Kenmore, WA. The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) free CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, wind storms, snow events, floods, landslides and more. Classes are presented by trained...
KENMORE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Parks staff seeks halt to bad behavior at youth basketball games

City Parks Department recreational program organizers hope parents, spectators and coaches behaving badly at kids basketball games in Kent can become a thing of the past. That’s certainly the goal for the youth basketball program after several incidents Jan. 21 at multiple games involving the coaches and parents of teams in the third through sixth grade program verbally abusing officials and players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy