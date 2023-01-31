Read full article on original website
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, FAT Brands Is Down By 7%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and FAT Brands‘s pre-market value is already 7.19% down. FAT Brands’s last close was $6.69, 41.83% below its 52-week high of $11.50. The last session, NASDAQ finished with FAT Brands (FAT) jumping 1.13% to $6.69. NASDAQ rose...
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sorrento Therapeutics Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 6.25% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $0.96, 74.05% below its 52-week high of $3.70. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) jumping 0.16% to $0.96. NASDAQ rose...
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, ABB Ltd Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and ABB Ltd‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% down. ABB Ltd’s last close was $35.33, 1.51% under its 52-week high of $35.87. The last session, NYSE finished with ABB Ltd (ABB) jumping 1.38% to $35.33. NYSE jumped...
ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.66% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.51, 31.98% under its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) dropping 5.05% to $4.51. NASDAQ dropped 1.96% to $11,393.81,...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Transocean Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. Transocean’s last close was $6.74, 21.22% higher than its 52-week high of $5.56. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) jumping 3.85% to $6.74. NYSE jumped 1.37% to...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Global Self Storage, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO), Global Self Storage (SELF), Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NMS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) 7.12% 2023-01-21 07:46:09. Global Self Storage (SELF) 5.47% 2023-01-28 07:55:21. Nuveen...
Genuine Parts Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Oil (ODC), BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Aspen Group And ABB Ltd On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Banco Santander, and GameStop. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Arbor Realty Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Phillips 66 (PSX), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Elbit Imaging Ltd., John Hancock, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF), John Hancock (HPS), First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) 10.31% 2023-01-19 01:13:08. John Hancock (HPS) 8.64% 2023-01-31 15:13:12. First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) 7.16%...
Stryker Corp Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Stryker Corp rising 10.02% to $279.23 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.44% to $16,106.21, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Stryker Corp’s...
NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 14.14% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision (MVIS) jumping 14.14% to $2.87 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32. MicroVision’s last close was $2.51, 57.89% under its 52-week high of $5.96. About MicroVision. MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Antero Resources, Vodafone, Best Buy Co.
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Antero Resources AR, Vodafone VOD and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend of...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
Spotify And Phillips 66 On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Spotify, International Paper Company, and FibroGen. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Spotify (SPOT) 112.14...
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,007.73. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.3% up from its 52-week low and 4.3% down from its 52-week high.
