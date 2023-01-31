ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, ABB Ltd Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and ABB Ltd‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% down. ABB Ltd’s last close was $35.33, 1.51% under its 52-week high of $35.87. The last session, NYSE finished with ABB Ltd (ABB) jumping 1.38% to $35.33. NYSE jumped...
via.news

ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.66% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.51, 31.98% under its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) dropping 5.05% to $4.51. NASDAQ dropped 1.96% to $11,393.81,...
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Transocean Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. Transocean’s last close was $6.74, 21.22% higher than its 52-week high of $5.56. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) jumping 3.85% to $6.74. NYSE jumped 1.37% to...
via.news

Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Global Self Storage, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO), Global Self Storage (SELF), Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NMS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) 7.12% 2023-01-21 07:46:09. Global Self Storage (SELF) 5.47% 2023-01-28 07:55:21. Nuveen...
via.news

Genuine Parts Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Oil (ODC), BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Stryker Corp Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Stryker Corp rising 10.02% to $279.23 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.44% to $16,106.21, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Stryker Corp’s...
via.news

NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
via.news

MicroVision Stock Was Up By 14.14% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision (MVIS) jumping 14.14% to $2.87 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32. MicroVision’s last close was $2.51, 57.89% under its 52-week high of $5.96. About MicroVision. MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving...
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
via.news

CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
via.news

Spotify And Phillips 66 On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session

(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Spotify, International Paper Company, and FibroGen. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Spotify (SPOT) 112.14...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,007.73. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.3% up from its 52-week low and 4.3% down from its 52-week high.

