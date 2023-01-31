ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Transocean Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. Transocean’s last close was $6.74, 21.22% higher than its 52-week high of $5.56. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) jumping 3.85% to $6.74. NYSE jumped 1.37% to...
via.news

Inter Parfums And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), China Yuchai International Limited (CYD), Sysco Corporation (SYY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Medical News Today

What does macular degeneration look like?

Age-related macular degeneration affects a person’s central vision. It can cause dark spots, distortion of shapes and lines, and blurred vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) usually occurs due to aging and is fairly. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that, in 2019,. 12.6%. of Americans...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.36% to $23.61 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.9% to $11,496.49, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Koninklijke Philips Is Down By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Koninklijke Philips‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Koninklijke Philips’s last close was $17.99, 53.6% below its 52-week high of $38.77. The last session, NYSE ended with Koninklijke Philips (PHG) jumping 5.89% to $17.99. NYSE fell...
via.news

Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, ABB Ltd Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and ABB Ltd‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% down. ABB Ltd’s last close was $35.33, 1.51% under its 52-week high of $35.87. The last session, NYSE finished with ABB Ltd (ABB) jumping 1.38% to $35.33. NYSE jumped...
via.news

Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

RPC And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – RPC (RES), World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
via.news

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy