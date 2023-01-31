Read full article on original website
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, FAT Brands Is Down By 7%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and FAT Brands‘s pre-market value is already 7.19% down. FAT Brands’s last close was $6.69, 41.83% below its 52-week high of $11.50. The last session, NASDAQ finished with FAT Brands (FAT) jumping 1.13% to $6.69. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sorrento Therapeutics Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 6.25% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $0.96, 74.05% below its 52-week high of $3.70. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) jumping 0.16% to $0.96. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Transocean Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. Transocean’s last close was $6.74, 21.22% higher than its 52-week high of $5.56. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) jumping 3.85% to $6.74. NYSE jumped 1.37% to...
via.news
Inter Parfums And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), China Yuchai International Limited (CYD), Sysco Corporation (SYY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Medical News Today
What does macular degeneration look like?
Age-related macular degeneration affects a person’s central vision. It can cause dark spots, distortion of shapes and lines, and blurred vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) usually occurs due to aging and is fairly. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that, in 2019,. 12.6%. of Americans...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.36% to $23.61 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.9% to $11,496.49, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Koninklijke Philips Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Koninklijke Philips‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Koninklijke Philips’s last close was $17.99, 53.6% below its 52-week high of $38.77. The last session, NYSE ended with Koninklijke Philips (PHG) jumping 5.89% to $17.99. NYSE fell...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, ABB Ltd Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and ABB Ltd‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% down. ABB Ltd’s last close was $35.33, 1.51% under its 52-week high of $35.87. The last session, NYSE finished with ABB Ltd (ABB) jumping 1.38% to $35.33. NYSE jumped...
via.news
Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
via.news
RPC And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – RPC (RES), World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Credit Acceptance Corporation Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.17% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Credit Acceptance Corporation rising 11.17% to $514.30 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s...
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Aspen Group And ABB Ltd On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Banco Santander, and GameStop. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
International Paper Company Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.23% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with International Paper Company (IP) jumping 10.23% to $41.65 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 1.19% to $16,007.73. International Paper Company’s last close was $37.79, 24.77% below its 52-week high of $50.23. About International Paper Company. International Paper Company operates as a...
via.news
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
via.news
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
