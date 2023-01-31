Read full article on original website
Who Are Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ Top 3 Women? Season 27 Fantasy Suite Date Spoilers
The final three! Zach Shallcross didn’t find love with pilot Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he dates some incredible contestants during his own time as the Bachelor. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies make it to Zach’s overnight dates. Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 3? While...
‘The Bachelor’: Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Together in 2023?
Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo together in 2023? Here's what to know about the Bachelor Nation stars after Victoria appears in 'The Bachelor' Season 27.
Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.
Charity Lawson made an impression in a stunning pink gown when she got out the limo, and she made sure to tell Zach about her love for Columbus, the city she calls home.
Elite Daily
Meet The Woman Who Got The Very First Rose Of Zach's Bachelor Season
Usually, contestants need to wait until the limo entrances on Night 1 of The Bachelor in order to meet the lead and make an impression on him. But for Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, five women got the chance to meet Zach ahead of time, and one lucky woman received a rose before even stepping foot in the mansion. That woman is Brianna Thorbourne, and she’s going into The Bachelor Season 27 with a huge advantage.
‘The Bachelor’: Who Is the Tallest Bachelor of All Time?
Zach Shallcross received plenty of comments about his height during night one of The Bachelor, but he isn’t the only leading man who is a tall drink of water. The ABC series has had quite a few tall Bachelors over the years. Here’s who tops the charts and how Zach measures up.
realitytitbit.com
Chase Chrisley to talk ‘baby prep’ and ‘new house’ on podcast with fiancee Emmy
Chase and his dad Todd Chrisley have confirmed Chase has a podcast coming out in 2023. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars confirmed the 26-year-old will be the latest family member to launch his own podcast. Chase is the eldest of Todd and Julie’s children, followed by Savannah and their...
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)
An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
