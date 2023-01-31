ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Elite Daily

Meet The Woman Who Got The Very First Rose Of Zach's Bachelor Season

Usually, contestants need to wait until the limo entrances on Night 1 of The Bachelor in order to meet the lead and make an impression on him. But for Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, five women got the chance to meet Zach ahead of time, and one lucky woman received a rose before even stepping foot in the mansion. That woman is Brianna Thorbourne, and she’s going into The Bachelor Season 27 with a huge advantage.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)

An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
TEXAS STATE

