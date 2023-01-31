Read full article on original website
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Some of the testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Thursday was heard without the jury being present. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. But Murdaugh is also facing about 100 charges related to accusations of money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with the two killings.
