Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners
Constellation, a New York-based supplier of a verticalized SaaS enterprise expertise platform, acquired a Progress funding from Newlight Companions. The quantity of the deal reportedly was $15M. The corporate intends to make use of the funds so as to add key expertise and scale presence throughout new industries, together with...
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
Lockheed Martin is looking to fire its PAC-3 Patriot missiles from US Navy's launchers
Defense contractor Lockheed Martin could be looking to pair up its Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles with the Mk 41 Vertical Launch systems being used by the U.S. Navy, The War Zone reported. The concept was spotted at the ongoing annual symposium conducted by the Surface Navy Association in Northern Virginia.
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
DARPA’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Flew Its Final Test, Follow-On To Come
Lockheed MartinLessons learned throughout DARPA's Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept effort will be applied to the agency’s new MoHAWC program.
China's 'reusable' hypersonic missile interceptor inspired by MIT & NASA
The unmanned aircraft with an air-breathing engine, can fly greater than five times the speed of sound, claim the researchers.
DARPA is building X-plane demonstrator without moving parts
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has chosen Aurora Flight Sciences for the detailed design phase of its Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program, according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday. Generating control in a wind tunnel test. The decision comes after...
Advanced F-16 Version Makes First Flight, Lockheed Says
The newest version of the F-16 fighter jet flew for the first time Tuesday, aircraft maker Lockheed Martin said Tuesday. The jet, which has been built for Bahrain, made its maiden flight from a Lockheed factory in Greenville, South Carolina. CEO Jim Taiclet mentioned the flight during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning.
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
The Best Aerospace and Defense Stock to Buy Now
Overcoming the supply chain challenge is an ongoing problem in 2023. The commercial original equipment manufacturing sector and its aftermarket are booming. Defense spending is becoming a priority for governments due to the ongoing conflict in Europe. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
T-Mobile announces another data breach, impacting 37 million accounts
T-Cell has revealed the corporate’s second main breach in lower than two years, admitting {that a} hacker was capable of receive buyer information, together with names, start dates, and cellphone numbers, from 37 million accounts. The telecom big mentioned in a regulatory submitting on Thursday that it at present believes the attacker first retrieved information round November twenty fifth, 2022, via one among its APIs.
Boeing (BA) Wins Army Contract to Configure CH-47F Helicopter
BA - Free Report) recently clinched a contract involving CH-47F helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $24.4 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Jan 30, 2026. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will provide selected CH-47F components for the CH-47F Block II configuration. The jet giant will also provide remanufacturing components for CH-47F aircraft for Ordering Periods I and II to satisfy the congressional requirement.
Nobl9 Receives Growth Funding
Nobl9, a Waltham, MA-based service stage observability firm, obtained a strategic funding of undisclosed quantity. Backers included ServiceNow and Cisco Investments, and current traders together with Battery Ventures and CRV. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed constructing its product, servicing clients and educating the group...
Bain & Company Acquires Umbrage
Bain & Company, a Boston, MA-based consultancy firm, acquired Umbrage, a Houston, TX-based digital product studio. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Collectively, Umbrage will work carefully with Bain’s Innovation & Design providers and produce extra deep technical experience in areas akin to Product Administration, UI/UX Design, Full-Stack Growth, DevOps, QA, and Web3. The transfer will additional assist shoppers with the end-to-end supply capabilities essential to conceptualize, design, construct, and scale next-level, software-driven enterprise fashions and merchandise. The deal will speed up the scaling of the agency’s Innovation & Design providers by strengthening Bain’s full suite of digital providers offered by Vector. Thus far, Bain’s Vector staff has suggested on greater than 6,700 digital tasks throughout industries all over the world, delivering end-to-end capabilities in superior analytics, innovation & design, software program engineering and enterprise expertise.
Craft Raises $32M in Series B Funding
Craft, a San Francisco, CA-based enterprise intelligence firm, raised $32M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by BAM Elevate, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, Excessive Alpha, ServiceNow Ventures, Level Discipline Companions, Frederic Kerrest, Stacey Epstein, and Edith Harbaugh. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Cox Communications Acquires Logicworks
Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, an expert and managed cloud providers firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Logicworks joins Cox’s portfolio of business providers corporations that work collectively to serve enterprise connectivity, telecom and IT wants. By bringing collectively Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Enterprise firm, Cox will strengthen its providing to offer cloud options to U.S.-based corporations across the globe.
TigerBeetle Raises $6.4M in Funding
TigerBeetle, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a monetary accounting database, raised $6.4M in funding. The spherical was led by Amplify Companions and Coil. Angels and advisors embrace Ameet Patel, Amod Malviya, Derek Collison, James Cowling, Chris Riccomini, Dominik Tornow, Deepti Srivastava, Thomas McLeod, Desigan Chinniah, Loris Cro and Andrew Kelley.
Sdui Extends Series A Funding to €25M
Sdui, a Koblenz, Germany-based startup targeted on communication and organisation at colleges and daycare centres, raised an extra funding extending its Sequence A spherical to €25M. The spherical was led by HV Capital and Haniel, with participation from Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Brighteye Ventures, in addition to Dr. Michael...
Passthrough Raises $10M in Series A Funding
Passthrought, a New York-based firm which specialises in fund workflow automation for traders, fund managers, and different fintechs, raised $10M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings the overall quantity of funding to $15M, was led by Constructive Sum with participation from Motley Idiot Ventures, Broadhaven Ventures, Firm Ventures and Nice Oaks VC. Extra strategic angel traders and operators participated on this spherical included Kelsey Chase (co-founder at Aumni, Inc.); David Reuter (Associate at LLR Companions); Adam Demuyakor, (Founder and Managing Associate of Wilshire Lane); Eric Bahn (Common Associate at Hustle Fund); and Peter Fader (Professor on the Wharton Faculty of the College of Pennsylvania).
