Bain & Company, a Boston, MA-based consultancy firm, acquired Umbrage, a Houston, TX-based digital product studio. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Collectively, Umbrage will work carefully with Bain’s Innovation & Design providers and produce extra deep technical experience in areas akin to Product Administration, UI/UX Design, Full-Stack Growth, DevOps, QA, and Web3. The transfer will additional assist shoppers with the end-to-end supply capabilities essential to conceptualize, design, construct, and scale next-level, software-driven enterprise fashions and merchandise. The deal will speed up the scaling of the agency’s Innovation & Design providers by strengthening Bain’s full suite of digital providers offered by Vector. Thus far, Bain’s Vector staff has suggested on greater than 6,700 digital tasks throughout industries all over the world, delivering end-to-end capabilities in superior analytics, innovation & design, software program engineering and enterprise expertise.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO