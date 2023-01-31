ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal

A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
NEWSBTC

This Level Could Be Crucial For Bitcoin, PoW Pricing Model Suggests

The Bitcoin difficulty per issuance, a proof-of-work (PoW) pricing model, might provide hints about the following crucial level BTC would have to clear. Bitcoin Approaches Difficulty Per Issuance Model 2.0 Level. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, the BTC price is almost double the cost of production now....
blockchain.news

The launch of a nonfungible token protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet

The cryptocurrency community is currently split on the question of whether the recent implementation of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet would be beneficial to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The software programmer Casey Rodarmor is responsible for the creation of the protocol, which is known as "Ordinals." He...
e-cryptonews.com

5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?

Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
theblock.co

Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 01

Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly higher on Wednesday, with 14 gaining and four declining. Bitcoin rose 2% to $23,574 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy