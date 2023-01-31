Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
ZenGo proposes solution to tackle offline signature exploits with EIP-6384
ZenGo proposed a solution to the problem of offline signature exploits, which has led to the theft of NFTs and funds over the last few years. The proposed solution, known as EIP-6384, aims to convert offline signatures used in decentralized apps into human-readable information. ZenGo, a crypto security and wallet...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Korean Government to Adopt Cryptocurrency Tracking System Within 5 Months – Regulation Bitcoin News
The South Korean authorities will undertake a cryptocurrency monitoring system throughout the first half of this yr, the nation’s Ministry of Justice reportedly introduced. The monitoring system might be used to watch and analyze crypto transactions, significantly to uncover the sources of unlawful funds. South Korea to Begin Monitoring...
theblock.co
EU eases regulatory burden for crypto smart contracts in draft legislation
Lawmakers in the European Parliament have amended their proposal on digital data, easing some of the onerous requirements for smart contracts. The text will need to be adopted by the industry committee on Feb. 9. The European Union's plans to regulate crypto smart contracts, the infrastructural underpinnings of decentralized finance,...
Augusta Free Press
Polkadot, PancakeSwap and these 6 cryptos are looking bullish. Now could be the time to invest.
A huge number of coins experienced difficult times in 2022. They had already largely lost their value, but things have started to turn around now we’re into 2023. Despite the fluctuating market you could do worse than use your funds on coins that are already experiencing success and have fantastic predictions for the next period.
aiexpress.io
Gem Security shows detection and response key to cloud security, raises $11M
As extra organizations migrate their workloads to the cloud, the assault floor has grown to the purpose the place safety groups can’t sustain. In truth, 96% of safety professionals report having inadequate safety for not less than a few of their sensitive data within the cloud. Nonetheless, cloud safety...
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
zycrypto.com
Cardano Unlocks Huge Realms After Launch Of Long Anticipated ADA-Backed Stablecoin
The Cardano community is expressing collective excitement following the launch of the highly awaited ADA-backed stablecoin Djed. Thanks to the collective efforts of the COTI network and Cardano’s developer Output Global, Djed, the overcollateralized stablecoin is now live on the Cardano mainnet. In a recent blog post by the...
aiexpress.io
Why confidential computing will be critical to (not so distant) future data security efforts
Confidential computing, a hardware-based know-how designed to guard information in use, is poised to make important inroads within the enterprise — simply not but, safety specialists say. However it is going to be an vital instrument for enterprises as they extra regularly use public and hybrid cloud providers as...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin Mixers are Making Headlines, but are they Legal? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Opposite to well-liked perception, bitcoin will not be nameless in any respect. On the blockchain, each transaction is completely recorded and visual on a public ledger. The reality is that anybody utilizing a bitcoin pockets can depart a path that may be traced to various levels. Because of this, your fee privateness is determined by how a lot of your private data is linked to your bitcoin pockets.
TechCrunch
BlockJoy raises $12M to help cut operating costs for businesses running blockchain nodes
BlockJoy, a startup providing white label blockchain nodes as a service, raised a total of $12 million from its seed and Series A rounds, the company exclusi1vely shared with TechCrunch. The Boston-based startup aims to reduce operating costs by up to 80% for enterprises running staking nodes and APIs as...
CoinDesk
Original Terra Lending Protocol Mars Hub Deploys Mainnet, Issues Airdrop
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Mars Hub, the original lending protocol on the collapsed Terra blockchain, has deployed its mainnet on Cosmos, according to ablog post. The protocol will be available on Osmosis, Cosmos' largest decentralized exchange (DEX) with...
Crypto, Blockchain-Friendly Business Practices To Garner Wealth For Everyone
Early last year, the value of cryptocurrency took a heavy plunge as more than $700 billion was depleted from investor pockets, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. Don’t fret! The future of digital currencies is on the rise. This new era of digital money, which represents any currency that’s available exclusively in electronic form, offers faster payments, cheaper international transfers, support for the unbanked and underbanked, and more efficient government payments.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption
Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
