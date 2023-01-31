ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

ZenGo proposes solution to tackle offline signature exploits with EIP-6384

ZenGo proposed a solution to the problem of offline signature exploits, which has led to the theft of NFTs and funds over the last few years. The proposed solution, known as EIP-6384, aims to convert offline signatures used in decentralized apps into human-readable information. ZenGo, a crypto security and wallet...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
theblock.co

EU eases regulatory burden for crypto smart contracts in draft legislation

Lawmakers in the European Parliament have amended their proposal on digital data, easing some of the onerous requirements for smart contracts. The text will need to be adopted by the industry committee on Feb. 9. The European Union's plans to regulate crypto smart contracts, the infrastructural underpinnings of decentralized finance,...
aiexpress.io

Gem Security shows detection and response key to cloud security, raises $11M

As extra organizations migrate their workloads to the cloud, the assault floor has grown to the purpose the place safety groups can’t sustain. In truth, 96% of safety professionals report having inadequate safety for not less than a few of their sensitive data within the cloud. Nonetheless, cloud safety...
zycrypto.com

Cardano Unlocks Huge Realms After Launch Of Long Anticipated ADA-Backed Stablecoin

The Cardano community is expressing collective excitement following the launch of the highly awaited ADA-backed stablecoin Djed. Thanks to the collective efforts of the COTI network and Cardano’s developer Output Global, Djed, the overcollateralized stablecoin is now live on the Cardano mainnet. In a recent blog post by the...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin Mixers are Making Headlines, but are they Legal? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs

Opposite to well-liked perception, bitcoin will not be nameless in any respect. On the blockchain, each transaction is completely recorded and visual on a public ledger. The reality is that anybody utilizing a bitcoin pockets can depart a path that may be traced to various levels. Because of this, your fee privateness is determined by how a lot of your private data is linked to your bitcoin pockets.
CoinDesk

Original Terra Lending Protocol Mars Hub Deploys Mainnet, Issues Airdrop

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Mars Hub, the original lending protocol on the collapsed Terra blockchain, has deployed its mainnet on Cosmos, according to ablog post. The protocol will be available on Osmosis, Cosmos' largest decentralized exchange (DEX) with...
AUSTIN, TX
Black Enterprise

Crypto, Blockchain-Friendly Business Practices To Garner Wealth For Everyone

Early last year, the value of cryptocurrency took a heavy plunge as more than $700 billion was depleted from investor pockets, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. Don’t fret! The future of digital currencies is on the rise. This new era of digital money, which represents any currency that’s available exclusively in electronic form, offers faster payments, cheaper international transfers, support for the unbanked and underbanked, and more efficient government payments.
dailyhodl.com

Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption

Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...

