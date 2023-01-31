Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Jazz singer Samara Joy embraces the past while making music for the future
All of a sudden, Samara Joy was everywhere. Everyone was talking about this girl with the voice like velvet, like silk, like chocolate, like cream — this overnight sensation, this legend in the making. So I looked her up. And sure enough, the voice is incredible. It's a sound from the past, echoing the great ladies of jazz: Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday. Here's a 23-year-old singing standards like "Misty" and "Someone to Watch Over Me" with all the nuance and depth of a seasoned diva.
‘Love to Love You, Donna Summer’ Documentary To Premiere At The Berlinale
A documentary centered around Donna Summer is set to premiere overseas at the Berlinale this February. Love To Love You, Donna Summer was co-directed by Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and produced by Polygram Entertainment. The film will highlight the disco legend’s story through never-before-seen film excerpts, home videos, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio, and other artifacts. More from VIBE.comWiz Khalifa, Pink Sweat$, Ledisi, And More Star In 'Spinning Gold'Beyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance' IRL ExperienceChlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album “It was important for Roger and I to...
NPR
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
NPR
< Be an awesome gift giver
You're listening to LIFE KIT from NPR. SEGARRA: Hey, everybody. This is Marielle Segarra. Have you ever gotten somebody the perfect gift? Rachel Wilkerson Miller definitely has. RACHEL WILKERSON MILLER: If you live in New York and you've been to restaurants, every restaurant has to have a choking poster on...
NPR
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
NPR
Fans trying to see Beyoncé's U.K. Renaissance Tour are already having ticket issues
BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby Boy, you stay on my mind, fulfill my fantasies. VELTMAN: That was around 20 years ago. The Oxford, U.K.-based artist says he's been a die-hard fan ever since. SEUN OYEWOLE: And I completely fell in love with her energy and just the way Beyonce does Beyonce, you...
ABC News
Tracee Ellis Ross on her love of storytelling and her new podcast 'I Am America'
Actress, producer, CEO -- all of these words can be used to describe Tracee Ellis Ross. One word, however, sums up who the multi-hyphenate is at her core: storyteller. Ross is putting that on display with the new Dear Media podcast "I Am America," which she co-created and for which she serves as executive producer and co-writer. Each episode highlights a different individual, people Ross calls "hidden angels," sharing their unique stories.
Advocate
World Tour and Show Dates
Beyoncé fans rejoiced on Wednesday after the superstar singer announced her Renaissance World Tour dates and locations. She announced the tour on Instagram. The international tour is set to kick off in Sweden on May 10 with a performance in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm and will last till September 27 in New Orleans.
Comments / 0