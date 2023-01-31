ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
VERMONT STATE
Yardbarker

Chelsea new-boy Mykhaylo Mudryk apologises after after video with racist slur emerges

Chelsea’s new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk has been forced to issue an apology after an old video emerged showing him using the N-word when mouthing along to a song. The Ukraine international recently made the move to Stamford Bridge, and looks an exciting prospect after impressing with former club Shakhtar Donetsk.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Looking At A New Striker For The Summer

Chelsea have now moved their attention to the summer transfer window, and one problem that the squad still has even after the money spent is the lack of a number nine. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Armando Broja would then be the only out and out number nine at the entire club.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo could make amends with former Manchester United teammates after bitter exit

Despite his dramatic and bitter departure from Manchester United in November, reports indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to make apologies by inviting his former teammates to a get-together. Having been released by Manchester United in November, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his mega-money transition Al-Nassr in the new year. Unfortunately, he...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech’s loan to PSG from Chelsea falls through due to paperwork error

A deal for Hakim Ziyech to join Paris St Germain from Chelsea was blocked by French football’s governing body after documents were not filed in time, the PA news agency understands.A loan between the clubs had been agreed before Tuesday’s deadline with the 29-year-old travelling to Paris ready to complete a deal, but PSG were informed on Wednesday that the Ligue de Football Professionnel was not notified in time for the transfer to be completed.PSG have blamed Chelsea, claiming that the club’s lawyers first sent them an incorrect document, then twice sent an unsigned version of the correct one.Positive start,...
dailycoin.com

Manchester City Teams Up with OKX to Build Metaverse for Fans

One of the world’s most established soccer clubs, Manchester City, scored a deal with OKX, one of the world’s fastest-rising crypto exchanges. Moreover, the inaugural content will be provided in collaboration with four star players of the squad – Alex Greenwood, Ilkay Gündoğan, Jack Grealish, and Rúben Dias.

Comments / 0

Community Policy