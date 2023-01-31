ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
investing.com

South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
US News and World Report

South Korea Jan Inflation Ticks Up, Leaves Policy Outlook Steady

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high but, driven mostly by temporary effects, left investors still confident that the central bank had ended its cycle of interest rate rises. The consumer price index was 5.2% higher in January than in the same...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Motley Fool

The Philippines Finally Rebounds from Dreadfully Long COVID Policies

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Associated Press

Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally

CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Markets Insider

Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.

The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
CNBC

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Can Sri Lanka trade its way back to prosperity?

Sri Lanka is, in the words of its own president, "bankrupt". The Indian Ocean nation defaulted on its sovereign debt in May 2022, plunging the country into economic and political chaos. The Colombo government secured a $2.9bn (£2.4bn) International Monetary Fund bailout in principle the following September. But the...

