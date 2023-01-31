Effectiveness of a diabetes program based on digital health on capacity building and quality of care in type 2 diabetes: a pragmatic quasi-experimental study

Read full article on original website
Mendelian randomisation study of body composition and depression in people of East Asian ancestry highlights potential setting-specific causality
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 37 (2023) Cite this article. Extensive evidence links higher body mass index (BMI) to higher odds of depression in people of European ancestry. However, our understanding of the relationship across different settings and ancestries is limited. Here, we test the relationship between body composition and depression in people of East Asian ancestry.
Genetic and environmental influences on fruit and vegetable consumption and depression in older adults
BMC Geriatrics volume 23, Article number: 67 (2023) Cite this article. Prior work suggests that higher fruit and vegetable consumption may protect against depression in older adults. Better understanding of the influence of genetic and environmental factors on fruit and vegetable intakes may lead to the design of more effective dietary strategies to increase intakes. In turn this may reduce the occurrence of depression in older adults.
Intimate partner violence and associated factors among HIV positive women attending antiretroviral therapy clinics in Gondar city, Northwest Ethiopia
BMC Women's Health volume 23, Article number: 43 (2023) Cite this article. Intimate partner violence against women is a behavior within an intimate relationship that causes sexual, physical, or psychological harm to the women. It occurs among all socioeconomic, religious, and cultural groups in all settings, and affects the health of women, families, and the community at large. Determining the magnitude and determinants of intimate partner violence against HIV positive women could help to design preventive and control strategies. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the magnitude and determinants of intimate partner violence against HIV positive women in Ethiopia. Thus, this study aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of intimate partner violence against HIV positive women in Gondar city, Northwest Ethiopia.
Common mouse models of tauopathy reflect early but not late human disease
Molecular Neurodegeneration volume 18, Article number: 10 (2023) Cite this article. Mouse models that overexpress human mutant Tau (P301S and P301L) are commonly used in preclinical studies of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and while several drugs showed therapeutic effects in these mice, they were ineffective in humans. This leads to the question to which extent the murine models reflect human Tau pathology on the molecular level.
Prevalence and risk factors for tobacco, khat, and alcohol consumption among high school students in Ethiopia
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 226 (2023) Cite this article. Tobacco, khat, alcohol, and marijuana are the main risk factors for non-communicable diseases. There are limited studies on substance use in Ethiopia, especially among secondary school students. This study aims to determine the epidemiology of substance use among secondary school students in Ethiopia.
Physician altruism under the change from pure payment system to mixed payment schemes: experimental evidence
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 111 (2023) Cite this article. Mixed payment schemes have become one of the effective measures to balance medical costs and quality of medical services. However, altruism as an intrinsic motivation may influence the effect of switching from a pure payment system to mixed payment schemes. This study aimed to quantify physicians’ altruism and analyze the effect of changes of payment system on physicians’ altruism and thus proposed references for the reform of payment system.
Postabortion and safe abortion care coverage, capacity, and caseloads during the global gag rule policy period in Ethiopia and Uganda
Melissa Stillman ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1318-24191, Simon P. S. Kibira ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7385-423X2,. Solomon Shiferaw ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9285-14803,. Fredrick Makumbi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6460-73252,. Assefa Seme ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9667-48593,. Elizabeth A. Sully ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0736-22371,. Lilian Han1 &. Margaret Giorgio ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0006-94651. BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 104 (2023) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract.
