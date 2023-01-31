Effectiveness of a diabetes program based on digital health on capacity building and quality of care in type 2 diabetes: a pragmatic quasi-experimental study

BMC Women's Health volume 23, Article number: 43 (2023) Cite this article. Intimate partner violence against women is a behavior within an intimate relationship that causes sexual, physical, or psychological harm to the women. It occurs among all socioeconomic, religious, and cultural groups in all settings, and affects the health of women, families, and the community at large. Determining the magnitude and determinants of intimate partner violence against HIV positive women could help to design preventive and control strategies. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the magnitude and determinants of intimate partner violence against HIV positive women in Ethiopia. Thus, this study aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of intimate partner violence against HIV positive women in Gondar city, Northwest Ethiopia.

2 DAYS AGO