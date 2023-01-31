Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
cuse.com
Five Orange Contests to Be Nationally Televised in 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse women's lacrosse will appear on national television five times in 2023, including four games from the JMA Wireless Dome. ESPNU will televise three Orange contests, while ACC Network will broadcast two games this season. No. 5 Syracuse hosts ACC foe Notre Dame on March 11...
cuse.com
Men's Lacrosse Opens 2023 Saturday
Game Details Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 | Syracuse, N.Y. | 1 p.m. Listen: Cuse.com | TK99/105 | Learfield IMG College | Cuse App | Varsity App | TuneIn | WAER. Vermont Links News | Roster | Schedule | Game Notes. THE GAME. - The 2023 season officially begins Saturday in...
Daily Orange
Late-game mistakes show Syracuse’s ‘big time shotmakers’ aren’t being utilized
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly did it. It nearly pulled off what would have been a major upset. In a game against Miami two weeks ago, it was a turnover committed by Judah Mintz that gave the...
Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse
Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
National Signing Day Profile: Darrell Gill
Player: Darrell Gill Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs School: Atascocita High (TX) Notable Offers: Purdue, Washington State Quote: "Choosing Cuse was really easier than I led on because the University has everything I need to succeed, including pursuit of my NFL ...
cuse.com
Men's Soccer Head Coach Ian McIntyre Signs Contract Extension
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer head coach Ian McIntyre will remain on the Syracuse sidelines after signing a long-term contract extension. The 13th year head coach led the Orange to the 2022 NCAA National Championship, a first in program history. McIntyre is the third coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history to lead a men's soccer team to the national title, ACC Tournament Championship and ACC regular season division title in the same season.
cnycentral.com
Breanna Stewart of North Syracuse returning to home state to play for New York Liberty
NEW YORK, NY — North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart is coming back to New York. Stewart put out a tweet Wednesday with the Empire State Building and a video of her putting on a Liberty shirt. Stewart has played for the Seattle Storm for the past seven years, winning...
cuse.com
Women's Soccer Has 13 On All-ACC Academic Team
The Syracuse women's soccer program has had 13 student-athletes, including five freshmen, earn spots on the All-ACC Academic Team, which was announced on Feb. 1. Players must have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average, a 3.0 grade-point average in the most recent semester, and have played in 50 percent of the team's contests.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
Syracuse marketing firm lays off 64; president cites business strategy change
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fast-growing digital marketing firm in Syracuse laid off 64 employees last week in what it described as a “strategic business decision.”. The layoffs from Terakeet’s outreach team include 25 employees in Syracuse, with the rest employees who work remotely from locations throughout the country.
CNY cross country, track and field coach retires after 50 years with same program
A Central New York cross country and track coach is retiring after more than 50 years with the same program. Jim Lawton, who coached runners at Jamesville-DeWitt since 1971, decided the 2022 girls cross country season would be his last.
Person reported dead after fall from downtown Syracuse parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person is reportedly dead after falling from a downtown Syracuse parking garage Wednesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported seeing a person fall from the garage on East Fayette Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. The fire department and...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
syracuse.com
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie
This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
