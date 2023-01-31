ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Five Orange Contests to Be Nationally Televised in 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse women's lacrosse will appear on national television five times in 2023, including four games from the JMA Wireless Dome. ESPNU will televise three Orange contests, while ACC Network will broadcast two games this season. No. 5 Syracuse hosts ACC foe Notre Dame on March 11...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Men's Lacrosse Opens 2023 Saturday

Game Details Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 | Syracuse, N.Y. | 1 p.m. Listen: Cuse.com | TK99/105 | Learfield IMG College | Cuse App | Varsity App | TuneIn | WAER. Vermont Links News | Roster | Schedule | Game Notes. THE GAME. - The 2023 season officially begins Saturday in...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse

Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

National Signing Day Profile: Darrell Gill

Player: Darrell Gill Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs School: Atascocita High (TX) Notable Offers: Purdue, Washington State Quote: "Choosing Cuse was really easier than I led on because the University has everything I need to succeed, including pursuit of my NFL ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Men's Soccer Head Coach Ian McIntyre Signs Contract Extension

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer head coach Ian McIntyre will remain on the Syracuse sidelines after signing a long-term contract extension. The 13th year head coach led the Orange to the 2022 NCAA National Championship, a first in program history. McIntyre is the third coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history to lead a men's soccer team to the national title, ACC Tournament Championship and ACC regular season division title in the same season.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Women's Soccer Has 13 On All-ACC Academic Team

The Syracuse women's soccer program has had 13 student-athletes, including five freshmen, earn spots on the All-ACC Academic Team, which was announced on Feb. 1. Players must have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average, a 3.0 grade-point average in the most recent semester, and have played in 50 percent of the team's contests.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie

This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
SYRACUSE, NY

