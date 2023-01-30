ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, IL

Community rallies around Hosman family during battle with cancer

METROPOLIS, Ill. - Joe Hosman has been coaching high school basketball in Illinois for over 40 years. In that time, he's had an unmistakable impact on kids in the area. So when he asked for prayers for one of his own - his grandson who's battling cancer - the community showed up and showed out.
ELDORADO, IL
Golconda, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

COBDEN, IL
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast

Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
PADUCAH, KY
Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities

PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
PADUCAH, KY
Local Sports Recap – January 31, 2023

Last night the Carmi-White County girls basketball team lost at home to Hamilton County by a final score of 47-41. Mara Serafini led the team in scoring with 15 points. Caroline Simmons scored 13, Johanna Smith scored 7 and Addie Elliot scored 6. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Flora...
CARMI, IL
Campus closed through Tuesday because of ice

SIUC will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions. The Emergency Operations center advised people to “use extreme caution” when moving around campus. Sleet was falling Monday evening, causing parking lots to ice over like skating rinks, making driving and walking dangerous. The weather forced an administrative closure,...
Police searching for missing Carbondale man

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
CARBONDALE, IL
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School

WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Illinois. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
UNION COUNTY, IL
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois

PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say. The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday. Robbins is accused of choking...
PADUCAH, KY
Missing couple located

A Southern Illinois couple which had been reported missing has been located. Officials say 79-year-old Gary Winters and 78-year-old Joyce Winters, both of Rosiclaire, have been found and are okay. The couple had been missing since Saturday. Authorities in Franklin County are still looking for 30-year-old Michael S. Williams. He...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.

Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

