KFVS12
2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond. They are co-workers at Johnston City schools, but a shared medical experience is what really brought them together. Third grade teacher Melanie Emery said she was really in shock whenever they said that she was having...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois community wears 'Blue for Graham' to honor child battling cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week. Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community rallies around Hosman family during battle with cancer
METROPOLIS, Ill. - Joe Hosman has been coaching high school basketball in Illinois for over 40 years. In that time, he's had an unmistakable impact on kids in the area. So when he asked for prayers for one of his own - his grandson who's battling cancer - the community showed up and showed out.
Golconda, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfcnnews.com
Louise Harrison, Benton native and sister of George Harrison, dies at 91
BENTON - Louise Harrison, a Benton, IL native and the eldest sister of Beatle George Harrison, has died at the age of 91. According to her family, she passed away while receiving care at a Florida nursing home. Harrison lived in the Midwest for the majority of her life, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast
Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities
PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
wevv.com
Large fire breaks out at American Legion post in Gallatin County
Multiple departments were at the scene of a large fire that broke out at an American Legion post in Gallatin County, Illinois on Thursday morning. Photos shared by New Haven Legion Post 1141 show flames erupting from the post, located on Ford Street in the village of New Haven. Dispatchers...
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – January 31, 2023
Last night the Carmi-White County girls basketball team lost at home to Hamilton County by a final score of 47-41. Mara Serafini led the team in scoring with 15 points. Caroline Simmons scored 13, Johanna Smith scored 7 and Addie Elliot scored 6. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Flora...
dailyegyptian.com
Campus closed through Tuesday because of ice
SIUC will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions. The Emergency Operations center advised people to “use extreme caution” when moving around campus. Sleet was falling Monday evening, causing parking lots to ice over like skating rinks, making driving and walking dangerous. The weather forced an administrative closure,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Carbondale man
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Illinois. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois
PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say. The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday. Robbins is accused of choking...
wjpf.com
Missing couple located
A Southern Illinois couple which had been reported missing has been located. Officials say 79-year-old Gary Winters and 78-year-old Joyce Winters, both of Rosiclaire, have been found and are okay. The couple had been missing since Saturday. Authorities in Franklin County are still looking for 30-year-old Michael S. Williams. He...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
KFVS12
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
westkentuckystar.com
Former Marshall County volunteer fire department bookkeeper charged with theft
A former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with theft. Kentucky State Police said they received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department on December 1, 2022 regarding suspicions of theft within the department. During their investigation detectives learned...
