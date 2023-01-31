Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
What happens to the human brain during a near-death experience that can trigger vivid memories and bizarre spiritual encounters
A near-death experience isn't as scary as it sounds, people who have had one say. The brain can make it a pleasant and transformational experience.
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Did George Washington Burn New York?
On July 9, 1776, General George Washington amassed his soldiers in New York City. They would soon face one of the largest amphibious invasions yet seen. If the British took the city, they’d secure a strategic harbor on the Atlantic Coast from which they could disrupt the rebels’ seaborne trade. Washington thus judged New York “a Post of infinite importance” and believed the coming days could “determine the fate of America.” To prepare, he wanted his men to hear the just-issued Declaration of Independence read aloud. This, he hoped, might “serve as a fresh incentive.”But stirring principles weren’t enough. By...
What Are Herbal Cigarettes And Are They Actually Better For You?
Opting for herbal cigarettes may sound like a healthier choice than traditional cigarettes. But health experts want you to reconsider.
Brown Daily Herald
Slusarewicz ’23: In Adderall shortage, unprescribed use harms ADHD patients
My attention deficit hyperactivity disorder shapes many of my behaviors and thought processes on a daily basis. I often impulsively speak in class before raising my hand, become bored easily — even writing this column is difficult. But my experience is far less severe than those of many others.
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm.
khn.org
New AHA Guidance Reframes TIAs As Warnings, Not Merely ‘Mini Strokes’
The Washington Post reports on new guidance from the American Heart Association concerning transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs: they should be seen as emergencies, a warning of a bigger stroke to come. Separately, research shows happiness spikes when people are in their 70s and 80s. Transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs,...
khn.org
Viewpoints: Amazon’s RXPass Offers Members Cheap Meds; Why So Many Doctors Know So Little About Obesity
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics. Last week, Amazon injected itself further into the healthcare space by launching a new prescription drug program. Called RxPass, the service allows Amazon Prime members to fill prescriptions from a list of roughly 50 generic medications for a flat fee of $5 per month. (Elaine Parker, 1/31)
khn.org
While Deaths Still Rare, Covid Is Eighth-Top Cause Of Child Mortality
A study published Monday shows that in recent months covid has been the eighth-leading cause of death in children, at a rate of about 1 per 100,000. Also in the news: higher non-white death rates during pregnancy, and higher death rates in California — which can't be explained by covid alone.
Phys.org
Negative marital communications leave literal, figurative wounds
A tendency for one or both spouses to avoid or withdraw from tough conversations could set up married couples for emotional distress, bad feelings about their relationship, chronic inflammation and lowered immune function, new research suggests. The analysis revisits data from a 2005 Ohio State University study that showed the...
khn.org
Experts Urge More Women To Remove Fallopian Tubes To Avoid Cancer
The radical step is recommended for women with high genetic risk for ovarian cancer. Meanwhile, a new study suggests obesity can cause similar changes in the brain to Alzheimer's disease. And Bloomberg reports that some Americans are still drinking toxic bleach products as a cure-all. There is no reliable screening...
khn.org
2021 Covid Birth Rate ‘Bump’ Reversed Decline Seen In Recent Years
News outlets report on fresh data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which show a "bump" in the U.S. birth rate in 2021. ABC News says it's the first uptick in seven years. CNN argues the rate has been declining since 2008. The Hill notes the average age for first pregnancy also rose.
khn.org
Can They Freaking Do That?!? (2023 Update)
The “An Arm and a Leg” podcast is back. This season, host Dan Weissmann will tell stories about patients finding creative ways to fight back against outrageous bills. This first episode of Season 9 updates a story from 2019 about a listener who got a $35 bill from a medical testing lab she had never heard of. Soon a follow-up bill arrived demanding $1,300 if she didn’t pay right away.
khn.org
Majority Of Gun Deaths In US Are Suicides, Not Homicides, Study Finds
Data show that 54% of gun deaths are suicides, Harvard Public Health reports. In other news, Vice President Kamala Harris calls for passage of the police reform bill while speaking at the funeral of Tyre Nichols; a D.C. Metro employee died Wednesday after trying to stop a gunman who was shooting at commuters; and more.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: More mindfulness may be part of the answer for anxiety-ridden US
Research has shown that the U.S. is facing a mental health crisis, with specialists unable to keep pace with a surge in cases during the pandemic. Amanda Baker, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and director of Mass General's Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders, recently worked with colleagues from New York University and Georgetown to examine one potential response: mindfulness-based stress reduction.
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
In a surprise decision, U.S. officials yield to insurance industry demands — at least for now. (Fred Schulte, 2/1 ) Congress’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package included a two-year extension of pandemic-era funding that helped telehealth services grow nationwide. But that cash bridge, embraced by those delivering services to patients in rural areas, doesn’t provide much certainty for the future of remote medicine. (Sarah Jane Tribble, 2/1 )
‘The worst it’s ever been’: mysterious US Adderall shortage puts ADHD patients at risk
When the last tablet of Ritalin rattled softly in the plastic vial, Faati knew that sound meant trouble. The last time, they had run out of ADHD meds for three months and struggled to remember tasks or even tell time at the Washington state cafeteria where they worked. On the day they finally got a refill, they were fired for “performance reasons”.
Healthline
Psychotherapy For Depression: How Does It Work?
There are many types of psychotherapy that have been shown to help relieve depression symptoms. The right one for you will depend on your symptoms and needs. Psychotherapy is a common treatment method that can help people with depression overcome their symptoms. During psychotherapy, people with depression can learn to manage negative thoughts, build stronger relationships with the important people in their lives, and explore how prior life events are affecting their current mental health.
scitechdaily.com
Love Potion #9: Study Challenges “Love Hormone” Oxytocin’s Reputation As the Key To Pair Bonding
Removing the Oxytocin Receptor Does Not Interfere with Monogamy or Giving Birth. Turning a decades-old dogma on its head, new research from scientists at University of California, San Francisco and Stanford Medicine shows that the receptor for oxytocin, a hormone considered essential to forming social bonds, may not play the critical role that scientists have assigned to it for the past 30 years.
