khn.org
New AHA Guidance Reframes TIAs As Warnings, Not Merely ‘Mini Strokes’
The Washington Post reports on new guidance from the American Heart Association concerning transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs: they should be seen as emergencies, a warning of a bigger stroke to come. Separately, research shows happiness spikes when people are in their 70s and 80s. Transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs,...
khn.org
Can They Freaking Do That?!? (2023 Update)
The “An Arm and a Leg” podcast is back. This season, host Dan Weissmann will tell stories about patients finding creative ways to fight back against outrageous bills. This first episode of Season 9 updates a story from 2019 about a listener who got a $35 bill from a medical testing lab she had never heard of. Soon a follow-up bill arrived demanding $1,300 if she didn’t pay right away.
