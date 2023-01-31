Read full article on original website
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
wbrz.com
Thursday AM Forecast: Another inch or two of rain today
Showers will be around all day; rainfall totals will be manageable. Today & Tonight: Today is looking like a washout. Spotty showers will start up later this morning and continue on and off all day. There may be a few brief heavy downpours, but the flood threat is much lower than it was over the weekend. Some of the typical roads may hold water while its pouring, but there will be lulls in the activity for drains to catch up throughout the day. Temperatures will be cold, likely staying in the 40s all day. Tonight, we will dry out and temperatures will be in the low 40s and upper 30s for Friday morning.
waldronnews.com
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
WDSU
Today, rain to showers and a large drop in temperatures
NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore has been experiencing light to near moderate rainfall since the late morning hours. Expect South Shore Parishes to experience rain as early as 1:30 PM for the River Parishes, and around 2 PM near Kenner. All other South Shore locations around late afternoon and evening hours. Wet commute, umbrellas and jacket weather will be needed for afternoon commute on the Northshore -- as temperatures are in the low 50s. As for the evening commute, including the South Shore, jacket, umbrella and a wet ride home is in the forecast. The reason for expected change in local temperatures, while there is a warm front brushing the coastal shores of SELA warm air will fall shy of the Northshore and Lake Front. But an area of high pressure over northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee is pushing the line of snow, freezing rain and showers deeper through Louisiana. Our local temperatures could see up to 10-20° drop in local temperatures. The associated low will continue to usher in rain and showers into the midnight and beyond. Rainfall totals .02-.70" inches possible. The highest amounts will be across the Northshore. New Orleans .09 - .15" inches expected.
theadvocate.com
Storm system hammering Texas with ice will bring rain to Baton Rouge on Thursday
More rain is expected in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, with much of the rainfall predicted to begin in the late afternoon and last through the evening rush hour, the National Weather Service says. Unlike the storms the region saw on Sunday, there's only a marginal risk of severe...
Louisiana Soaker – Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall Today
Full coulees and cold temperatures with the threat of more rainfall will greet Louisiana residents again today.
Lake Charles American Press
Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now
The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
wbrz.com
Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner
Many locations along and north of I-10 received over 4 inches of rain on Sunday. A break from substantial precipitation is expected through Wednesday, but it will remain gloomy. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY Tuesday morning for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could make driving...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
q973radio.com
ArkLaTex Area School Closings and Delays
Some schools across Louisiana, East Texas and Arkansas are making the decision to close or delay classes as a winter storm brings freezing rain to the region. Claiborne Parish Schools: classes canceled Wednesday. Evangel Christian Academy: starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Glenbrook School: classes canceled Wednesday. NSU Middle Lab and...
NOLA.com
More than $2 billion approved for unprecedented Louisiana coastal restoration project
The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, Louisiana's largest-ever project to rebuild coastal land, was approved on Wednesday to receive $2.26 billion to move forward with construction, with work expected to begin on the unprecedented plans later this year. The decision was issued by the federal-state panel that oversees BP Deepwater Horizon oil...
waldronnews.com
Arkansas state offices to close on Wednesday in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has closed state office buildings except for critical operations on Wednesday. State employees who can telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot...
Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights
Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force released the 2023 Annual Report on February 1, 2023, marking the first year of progress toward the goals of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan. The report highlights key accomplishments that have helped reduce the state’s greenhouse gas footprint while also improving health outcomes, conserving natural resources, and adapting to climate change impacts.
What’s it Like to Live Off Grid in Louisiana Versus Other States?
Trust me, I get it. I think we've all wanted to throw away every single electronic leash we own at some point and go live in a cabin in the woods, but how sustainable is it? And would you really want to live off the grid in Louisiana?. Could you...
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana
When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
grocerydive.com
Aldi deepens focus on Gulf Coast with new distribution center
Aldi has opened a new distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, that is intended to eventually serve up to 100 grocery stores in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle, the discount chain announced Tuesday. The 564,000-square-foot facility will initially serve the approximately 30 Aldi locations along the Gulf Coast. The...
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
