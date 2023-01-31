VeChain-backed gaming metaverse ExoWorlds has launched its Whitepaper. The protocol goals to bolster consumer expertise in right now’s trillion-dollar gaming world. There are other ways to measure the expansion of a blockchain-based community, be it a layer 1 or 2 protocol, or perhaps a gaming platform. One in every of these methods is the debut of an in depth Whitepaper, a transfer that can seize the imaginative and prescient and motion plan of the mission in addition to its roadmap to attain its set targets.

