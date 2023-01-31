FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.

