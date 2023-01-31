Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
newbooksnetwork.com
Inventing American Telecommunications
Historian Richard John, professor of journalism at Columbia University, talks about his book, Network Nation: Inventing American Telecommunications, with Peoples & Things host, Lee Vinsel. Network Nation is a history of the telegraph and telephone in the United States, and one of its key findings is that, from the very beginning of these technologies, thinking about the state, regulation, and ideas of political economy was at the heart of business strategy. John and Vinsel also talk about the nature of historical research and why it is so important to go back to primary sources.
Social-justice programming for every college student
The social-justice warriors are pushing full steam ahead with their plans to turn our classrooms into indoctrination dens. The State University of New York system, in which I’m a political-science professor, just announced expanded “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice” requirements for every degree program starting in fall 2023. That’s right — DEISJ classes are required to earn a degree, even in departments outside liberal arts such as math, science and engineering. These initiatives do nothing more than cultivate division, distort reality, eliminate the power of the individual and insult any fair-minded person. DEISJ is a cultural movement, not an academic discipline, inhibiting...
newbooksnetwork.com
Laughter, Creativity, and Perseverance
In most mainstream traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism, women have for centuries largely been excluded from positions of religious and ritual leadership. However, as this volume shows, in an increasing number of late-20th-century and early-21st-century contexts, women can and do undergo monastic and priestly education; they can receive ordination/initiation as Buddhist nuns or Hindu priestesses; and they are accepted as religious and political leaders. Even though these processes still take place largely outside or at the margins of traditional religious institutions, it is clear that women are actually establishing new religious trends and currents. They are attracting followers, and they are occupying religious positions on par with men.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
newbooksnetwork.com
Ecclesiastes and the Meaning of Life in the Ancient World
Is the search for meaning a luxury of the modern world or have human beings always struggled to find meaning in the human condition – in the face of suffering, injustice and the finality of life?. In Ecclesiastes and the Meaning of Life in the Ancient World (Cambridge UP,...
newbooksnetwork.com
War, Plague, and Confession in Fourteenth-Century Provence
Nicole Archambeau, associate professor of history at Colorado State University, talks about her book, Souls under Siege: Stories of War, Plague, and Confession in Fourteenth-Century Provence (Cornell University Press), with Peoples & Things host, Lee Vinsel. The book explores how the inhabitants of southern France made sense of the ravages of successive waves of plague, the depredations of mercenary warfare, and the violence of royal succession. Many people, Archambeau finds, understood both plague and war as the symptoms of spiritual sicknesses caused by excessive sin, and they sought cures in confession. Archambeau and Vinsel also discuss the important lessons historians can teach about working to understand people who are quite different from ourselves.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Grant Writing Guide
Why is writing a grant proposal so stressful? Are you supposed to just know how to do it? This episode explores:. How to align your values and interests with a grant opportunity. Why most of us will end up needing a grant. Things you can learn from a grant proposal...
newbooksnetwork.com
What Do You Want Out of Life?
What do you want out of life? To make a lot of money--or work for justice? To run marathons--or sing in a choir? To have children--or travel the world? The things we care about in life--family, friendship, leisure activities, work, our moral ideals--often conflict, preventing us from doing what matters most to us. Even worse, we don't always know what we really want, or how to define success. Blending personal stories, philosophy, and psychology, this insightful and entertaining book offers invaluable advice about living well by understanding your values and resolving the conflicts that frustrate their fulfillment.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Varieties of Atheism
The Varieties of Atheism: Connecting Religion and Its Critics (University of Chicago Press, 2022), edited by Professor David Newheiser reveals the diverse nonreligious experiences obscured by the combative intellectualism of Sam Harris, Richard Dawkins, and Christopher Hitchens. In fact, contributors contend that narrowly defining atheism as the belief that there is no god misunderstands religious and nonreligious persons altogether. The essays gathered here show that, just as religion exceeds doctrine, atheism also encompasses every dimension of human life: from imagination and feeling to community and ethics. Contributors offer new, expansive perspectives on atheism’s diverse history and possible futures. By recovering lines of affinity and tension between particular atheists and particular religious traditions, this book paves the way for fruitful conversation between religious and non-religious people in our secular age.
newbooksnetwork.com
Nietzsche, Wokeism, Non-Buddhist Mysticism
What does it mean to be a hundred? Perhaps Fredric Nietzsche would know. He’s in part the star of the show. Along with regular guest Glenn Wallis. We look at the ideal reader, the ideal thinker, and perhaps the ideal practitioner. We discuss his work in progress, Nietzsche NOW! A book that wonders what Nietzsche would have to say about Wokeism. We also discuss the podcast on its 100th birthday and I get asked a question or two to celebrate. Come along for a slice of Nietzschean cake and topical takes on another of Glenn’s works, Non-Buddhist Mysticism.
Psychiatric Times
There is a World of Social Psychiatric Challenges and You can Help Solve Them!
How can you get involved and be more knowledgeable about social psychiatry?. Last Friday was not Friday the 13th, viewed as an unlucky day by many. But it was a Friday, January 27th, and I would like to designate it as Social Disorder Day. If you have been following these...
newbooksnetwork.com
Queering the Midwest
Drag shows that test the capacity of bars persist alongside wishes for stronger community among River City's LGBTQ population. In this examination of LGBTQ community in a small, Midwestern city, Clare Forstie highlights the ambivalence of LGBTQ lives in the rural Midwest. Drawing on in-depth interviews, ethnographic research, and friendship mapping, Forstie reveals the ways that community spaces are disappearing and emerging, LGBTQ people feel safe and unrecognized, and friendships do and don't matter. In this community, non-LGBTQ allies are essential support for their LGBTQ friends and organizations, but, sometimes, their support comes at a cost. Those who find they feel most comfortable and safe also align with community norms, forming with and connecting to families and identities that are the majority in River City.
newbooksnetwork.com
Where it Rains in Color
Denise Crittendon’s debut science fiction novel,Where it Rains in Color (Angry Robot, 2022), is set far in the future, long after the Earth has been destroyed, on the planet of Swazembi. Swazembi is a color-rich utopia and famous vacation center of the Milky Way. No one is used to serious trouble in this idyllic, peace-loving world, least of all the Rare Indigo. But Lileala’s perfect, pampered lifestyle is about to be shattered.
newbooksnetwork.com
Dismal Freedom
The massive and foreboding Great Dismal Swamp sprawls over 2,000 square miles and spills over parts of Virginia and North Carolina. From the early seventeenth century, the nearly impassable Dismal frustrated settlement. However, what may have been an impediment to the expansion of slave society became an essential sanctuary for many of those who sought to escape it. In the depths of the Dismal, thousands of maroons--people who had emancipated themselves from enslavement and settled beyond the reach of enslavers--established new lives of freedom in a landscape deemed worthless and inaccessible by whites.
newbooksnetwork.com
When Can Rage Be Good?
We live in a time of anger. Yet most of us feel guilty for getting angry, wishing we could stay calm and turn the other cheek. But though anger can never be fully morally pure, we still need it because it alerts us to injustice and catalyzes change. Guests:. Agnes...
newbooksnetwork.com
Almost Dead
Beginning in the late seventeenth century and concluding with the abolition of the Atlantic slave trade, Almost Dead: Slavery and Social Rebirth in the Black Urban Atlantic, 1680-1807 (U Georgia Press, 2022) reveals how the thousands of captives who lived, bled, and resisted in the Black Urban Atlantic survived to form dynamic communities. Michael Lawrence Dickinson uses cities with close commercial ties to shed light on similarities, variations, and linkages between urban Atlantic slave communities in mainland America and the Caribbean.
newbooksnetwork.com
Sennett and Foucault on Sexuality and Solitude (1979)
In 1979, sociologist and NYIH founder Richard Sennett, and philosopher Michel Foucault, discussed the connections between the history of sexuality and self consciousness. In this episode from the Vault, the two discuss their research and, by extension, the underpinnings of the idea of solitude.
newbooksnetwork.com
Friendly Argument about God and Man
Peter Hall is my old friend, a once-atheist who now calls himself an agnostic; we’ve known each other for fifteen years since we both taught English literature at an international school in Egypt. He and I talk through our hopes and doubts about God and man. It’s an episode that departs from the Almost Good Catholics model and it begins with me explaining how and why the podcast was moving to the New Books Network: Academic Partners in December of 2022.
