Read full article on original website
Related
This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long
Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.
Twenty years after the Columbia disaster, a NASA official reflects on lessons learned
It's been exactly 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it returned to Earth, killing all seven astronauts on board: commander Rick Husband, pilot Willie McCool, mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, Michael Anderson, David Brown and payload specialist Ilan Ramon of Israel. Their mission — the 28th...
EW.com
Meet the homestead-owning hunks looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife
Dating is hard — but is it harder than bailing hay and shoveling manure? A group of love-seeking single women from the city will learn the answer in Farmer Wants a Wife, a new take on the international reality franchise coming to Fox on March 8. Though the title...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0