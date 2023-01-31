Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos market report continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased activity. Closed sales were down by 40.0% as compared to last month’s decrease of 38.9%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 39.9% (In November, there was a 42.1% decrease).

