Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, IL
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
TMH and U of I Extension Presenting Cooking for the Heart: Air Frying
February is American Heart Month. Taylorville Memorial Hospital and the University of Illinois Extension Office of Christian County are bringing a heart-smart cooking course using this modern kitchen appliance – an air fryer. That’s Lisa Peterson, extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator. She welcomes all skill levels to Cooking for...
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Welcomes New Neurology Provider To Taylorville
Taylorville has a new neurology provider. Kristy Shafer, APRN, an HSHS Medical Group neurology provider is now seeing patients at HSHS Medical Group Neuroscience Specialty Clinic in Taylorville at 1304 West Burnett Drive. Shafer also sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Decatur. Shafer provides general neurology care...
taylorvilledailynews.com
PBT Announces Promotions & Changes To The Consumer Banking Department
Pana, IL: Peoples Bank & Trust has announced the promotion of four key employees, Susan Palliser, McKennah Dugger, Angela Horath, and Haylee Ishmael. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Sue joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer. In her role, Palliser will provide leadership to deliver exemplary quality banking services to consumer banking customers in the Waverly and Palmyra branch areas.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Roger Estes
Roger Estes, 63, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on January 28, 2023, at his home. Roger was born on May 21, 1959, in Aurora, IL, the son of Harvey Clifton and Charlotte (McCaslin) Estes. His father passed when he was a baby and he was raised by his mother and Jim Adkins.
taylorvilledailynews.com
LLCC TaylorvilleOffering Microsoft Office Trainings
Lincoln Land Community College in Taylorville offering Microsoft Office training courses. That’s Dee Krueger, director of LLCC in Taylorville. She wants you to sign up now. Registration is open for Word training courses. She adds that you could learn a lot more than Microsoft Word if you wanted to.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Pana Woman Sentenced For Retail Theft
A Pana, Illinois resident was sentenced to prison for retail theft with a prior forgery conviction. 43-year-old Sarah Carnahan of Pana was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of retail theft with a prior forgery conviction, a Class 4 felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in prison. She also must pay a total of $3,240 in fines and court costs.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Victim Dies In Macoupin County Fire
A victim has died from a fire in rural Macoupin County. Macoupin County Dispatch reported a structure fire on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County at 6:06 AM on January 31st. It was unknown who was inside. According to Mount Olive Fire Protection District Chief Donnie Nowell, four firefighters on two engines from U-7 Fire department and four firefighters on an engine and tender from Mt. Olive responded to the fire.
