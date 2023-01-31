A victim has died from a fire in rural Macoupin County. Macoupin County Dispatch reported a structure fire on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County at 6:06 AM on January 31st. It was unknown who was inside. According to Mount Olive Fire Protection District Chief Donnie Nowell, four firefighters on two engines from U-7 Fire department and four firefighters on an engine and tender from Mt. Olive responded to the fire.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO