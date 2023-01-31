ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UPS beats quarterly profit target, poised for 'cloudy' 2023

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H45g6_0kXAcyj400

Jan 31 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it would shelter 2023 profits from expected revenue declines as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears weigh on the bellwether global transportation industry.

The world's biggest parcel delivery firm beat Wall Street's profit forecast for the fourth quarter after cost controls helped offset soft holiday delivery demand and disruptions from severe weather, war in Ukraine and COVID-19 outbreaks that hobbled factory output in China.

UPS shares climbed 4.2% to $184.41 in midday trading after it also raised its quarterly dividend by 6.6% and announced a new $5 billion share repurchase plan.

Looking ahead, UPS Chief Executive Carol Tomé described the outlook for economic growth in 2023 as "cloudy, at best."

The company's 2023 forecast calls for revenue between $97 billion and $99.4 billion and operating margin of 12.8% to 13.6%.

The revenue and operating margin forecasts are lower than UPS's 2022 result.

UPS has plans for managing through a variety of economic scenarios. "That will help us quickly pivot in an uncertain macro environment," Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said.

UPS's "2023 outlook appears to point to a resilient outcome despite the macro challenges," BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said.

UPS has done a better job of anticipating the downturn and controlling costs than rival FedEx(FDX.N), which was forced to retract its full-year forecast. FedEx now plans to slash $3.7 billion in costs this fiscal year.

Executives at Atlanta-based UPS are paring expenses to offset declines in Asia air shipments, freight forwarding services and U.S. home deliveries that have been its bread-and-butter during the pandemic.

This month, executives froze its defined benefit pension plan for U.S. nonunion employees and replaced it with enhanced 401(k) benefits.

Still, UPS continues to invest in its lucrative healthcare business, efforts to lower delivery costs and other projects to set it up for future growth, executives said.

Meanwhile, the industry is bracing for the July 31 expiration of the contract covering UPS's Teamsters-represented workers. Rivals are using the prospect of a potential strike to woo business away from UPS.

Tomé said the two sides are not far apart on key issues such as weekend work. And, she said, UPS is already revamping safety systems to keep workers safe when temperatures soar.

"I'm committed to delivering ... a win-win-win contract before the end of July," she said of a deal that is good for the company, employees and customers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia shares skid, dollar firm as yields spike

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer.
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S.-China crisis?

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Traders in Asia can expect a choppy start to the week as they absorb Friday's sell-off on Wall Street following a freakishly strong U.S. jobs report and heightened geopolitical tensions after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.
Reuters

Marketmind: Hot air

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Last week, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised interest rates as expected and flagged that credit conditions would remain as tight as necessary to tame inflation.
Reuters

India's central bank widely seen delivering final 25 bps hike

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's central bank is widely expected to raise its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point to mark its final increase in the current tightening cycle on Wednesday before pausing to assess the impact of its hikes, economists said.
Reuters

Investments in Indonesia's nickel industry

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia is courting Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to invest in the country, which has become a key player in the electric vehicle industrythanks to its rich nickel reserves.
Reuters

Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, yen wobbles

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.
Reuters

Oil prices edge up as IEA's Birol talks up China demand outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up on Monday after falling 8% last week to more than three-week lows as concerns that slower growth in major economies may limit fuel consumption outweighed signs of a demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer.
Reuters

Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy