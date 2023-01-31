ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hdogar

What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus

In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Ars Technica

Archaeologists discovered a new papyrus of Egyptian Book of the Dead

Archaeologists have confirmed that a papyrus scroll discovered at the Saqquara necropolis site near Cairo last year does indeed contain texts from the Egyptian Book of the Dead—the first time a complete papyrus has been found in a century, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt. The scroll has been dubbed the "Waziri papyrus." It is currently being translated into Arabic.
The Independent

Lines through history: uncovering the secrets of lost Roman roads

There has never been a better time for lovers of Roman roads – those seeking, and seeking to understand, the indelible but elusive lines tattooed onto the face of Britain by the Roman occupiers long ago. Thanks to new technologies and the recent labours of archaeologists and the Roman Roads Research Association, we can track and map thousands of miles of road more accurately than ever before and explain the extraordinary role that they played in the military, social and economic life of Roman Britain, as well as during the centuries that followed.Roman roads might be unique in the archaeological...
ancientpages.com

Look Inside A Restored Pompeii House – A Unique Glimpse Into Life In Italy’s Ancient City

Conny Waters – AncientPages.com – Before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., many people in Pompeii lived a comfortable life. At the time of the destruction, Pompeii was a flourishing ancient city with magnificent houses, streets, and shops. Still, everything would remain lost, forgotten, sealed, and preserved in a time capsule for more than seventeen centuries.
ARTnews

Amid Poland’s Push to Reclaim Lost Art, Spanish Museum Returns Two Looted Paintings

A museum in Spain has relinquished two 15th-century icons attributed to the school of a Flemish master after they were deemed to have been looted from Poland by Nazi forces. According to Poland’s culture ministry, the government contacted Spain’s Museum of Pontevedra in 2020 to say that its collection included Nazi loot. The museum officials swiftly agreed to transfer them to Poland, a legal process that can take years to be finalized.  The works, titled Mater Dolorosa (Mother of Sorrows) and Ecce Homo, were initially believed to have been painted by Dieric Bouts, a renowned Flemish painter born in 1410. Later research found both to be...
Ujwal Sharma

History of Ancient Egyptian God - Horus

Horus is one of the most well-known and revered deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. In this article, we will explore the mythology and symbolism of Horus, as well as his role in ancient Egyptian religion and culture.
newbooksnetwork.com

Inventing American Telecommunications

Historian Richard John, professor of journalism at Columbia University, talks about his book, Network Nation: Inventing American Telecommunications, with Peoples & Things host, Lee Vinsel. Network Nation is a history of the telegraph and telephone in the United States, and one of its key findings is that, from the very beginning of these technologies, thinking about the state, regulation, and ideas of political economy was at the heart of business strategy. John and Vinsel also talk about the nature of historical research and why it is so important to go back to primary sources.
Ricky

The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Jules

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
Maiya Devi Dahal

Europe’s Tragedy: The Thirty Years War

The Thirty Years War was one of the most influential wars in European history. It lasted from 1618 to 1648 and involved various nations, religious groups, and political factions. At its heart was a conflict between Protestant nobles in the Holy Roman Empire and Emperor Ferdinand’s plans to restore the power of the Roman Catholic Church. This led to a rebellion by Protestant states against their ruler, as well as commercial rivalries between them and other European countries. The war eventually spread across Europe, involving various nations such as France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark-Norway, and even some non-European states like Morocco. The war had a devastating effect on Europe in terms of both human casualties and economic damage.
newbooksnetwork.com

Nietzsche, Wokeism, Non-Buddhist Mysticism

What does it mean to be a hundred? Perhaps Fredric Nietzsche would know. He’s in part the star of the show. Along with regular guest Glenn Wallis. We look at the ideal reader, the ideal thinker, and perhaps the ideal practitioner. We discuss his work in progress, Nietzsche NOW! A book that wonders what Nietzsche would have to say about Wokeism. We also discuss the podcast on its 100th birthday and I get asked a question or two to celebrate. Come along for a slice of Nietzschean cake and topical takes on another of Glenn’s works, Non-Buddhist Mysticism.

