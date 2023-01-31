Read full article on original website
Related
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
An archeologist claims to have discovered where the childhood home of Jesus is located
Professor Ken Dark, an archeologist from the University of Reading has claimed that he has discovered where the childhood home of Jesus is located in Nazareth. He wrote a book called "The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman-Period, Byzantine, and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth" where he explains his discovery of Jesus's childhood home.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Ars Technica
Archaeologists discovered a new papyrus of Egyptian Book of the Dead
Archaeologists have confirmed that a papyrus scroll discovered at the Saqquara necropolis site near Cairo last year does indeed contain texts from the Egyptian Book of the Dead—the first time a complete papyrus has been found in a century, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt. The scroll has been dubbed the "Waziri papyrus." It is currently being translated into Arabic.
Lines through history: uncovering the secrets of lost Roman roads
There has never been a better time for lovers of Roman roads – those seeking, and seeking to understand, the indelible but elusive lines tattooed onto the face of Britain by the Roman occupiers long ago. Thanks to new technologies and the recent labours of archaeologists and the Roman Roads Research Association, we can track and map thousands of miles of road more accurately than ever before and explain the extraordinary role that they played in the military, social and economic life of Roman Britain, as well as during the centuries that followed.Roman roads might be unique in the archaeological...
ancientpages.com
Look Inside A Restored Pompeii House – A Unique Glimpse Into Life In Italy’s Ancient City
Conny Waters – AncientPages.com – Before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., many people in Pompeii lived a comfortable life. At the time of the destruction, Pompeii was a flourishing ancient city with magnificent houses, streets, and shops. Still, everything would remain lost, forgotten, sealed, and preserved in a time capsule for more than seventeen centuries.
Amid Poland’s Push to Reclaim Lost Art, Spanish Museum Returns Two Looted Paintings
A museum in Spain has relinquished two 15th-century icons attributed to the school of a Flemish master after they were deemed to have been looted from Poland by Nazi forces. According to Poland’s culture ministry, the government contacted Spain’s Museum of Pontevedra in 2020 to say that its collection included Nazi loot. The museum officials swiftly agreed to transfer them to Poland, a legal process that can take years to be finalized. The works, titled Mater Dolorosa (Mother of Sorrows) and Ecce Homo, were initially believed to have been painted by Dieric Bouts, a renowned Flemish painter born in 1410. Later research found both to be...
‘Incredible’ Roman bathers’ gems lost 2,000 years ago found near Hadrian’s Wall
Intricately carved stones that fell down drain at ancient pool uncovered by archaeologists in Carlisle
‘Surprise amongst the sewage:’ Ancient Hercules statue unearthed from Roman sewers
“I doubt anyone was expecting a find like this under these circumstances.”
History of Ancient Egyptian God - Horus
Horus is one of the most well-known and revered deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. In this article, we will explore the mythology and symbolism of Horus, as well as his role in ancient Egyptian religion and culture.
newbooksnetwork.com
Inventing American Telecommunications
Historian Richard John, professor of journalism at Columbia University, talks about his book, Network Nation: Inventing American Telecommunications, with Peoples & Things host, Lee Vinsel. Network Nation is a history of the telegraph and telephone in the United States, and one of its key findings is that, from the very beginning of these technologies, thinking about the state, regulation, and ideas of political economy was at the heart of business strategy. John and Vinsel also talk about the nature of historical research and why it is so important to go back to primary sources.
Discovery of embalming workshop reveals how ancient Egyptians mummified the dead
From the ruins of an embalming workshop, scientists have discovered the substances and concoctions ancient Egyptians used to mummify the dead.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
This day in Christian history: Bathilde - from slave to Queen of France
Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Ancient Roman residences with 'pigeon towers' discovered in Luxor, Egypt
Roman residences located near workshops and pigeon towers have been discovered in Luxor, Egypt.
More and more of ‘lost city’ in Greece uncovered. Take a tour of the abandoned site
Photos show a Roman sector of the city with numerous shops and a government office.
Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?
The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
Europe’s Tragedy: The Thirty Years War
The Thirty Years War was one of the most influential wars in European history. It lasted from 1618 to 1648 and involved various nations, religious groups, and political factions. At its heart was a conflict between Protestant nobles in the Holy Roman Empire and Emperor Ferdinand’s plans to restore the power of the Roman Catholic Church. This led to a rebellion by Protestant states against their ruler, as well as commercial rivalries between them and other European countries. The war eventually spread across Europe, involving various nations such as France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark-Norway, and even some non-European states like Morocco. The war had a devastating effect on Europe in terms of both human casualties and economic damage.
These beautiful monasteries are for sale across Italy
The ultimate dolce vita move? Buying your own monastery in rural Italy. If you have the cash, it's not just a pipe dream. Have a look at these ones which are currently on sale.
newbooksnetwork.com
Nietzsche, Wokeism, Non-Buddhist Mysticism
What does it mean to be a hundred? Perhaps Fredric Nietzsche would know. He’s in part the star of the show. Along with regular guest Glenn Wallis. We look at the ideal reader, the ideal thinker, and perhaps the ideal practitioner. We discuss his work in progress, Nietzsche NOW! A book that wonders what Nietzsche would have to say about Wokeism. We also discuss the podcast on its 100th birthday and I get asked a question or two to celebrate. Come along for a slice of Nietzschean cake and topical takes on another of Glenn’s works, Non-Buddhist Mysticism.
Comments / 0