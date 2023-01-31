ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘We suffered quietly’: Haunted by ghosts of the Holocaust, survivors return to homes they were forced to flee over 80 years earlier

Eve Kugler was just seven years old when Nazi soldiers burst into her home on the night of Kristallnacht, destroying her family’s possessions, desecrating sacred religious books and arresting her father.She then watched from the window of her apartment as the synagogue her grandfather had helped build went up in flames and her father was led away to be taken to the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp.Last year, Kugler returned to this apartment block in Halle for the first time since June 1939, when her family was forced to go into hiding as the Nazis escalated the violent persecution of the...
Brian Lee

Christians Who Were Nazi Victims To Be Remembered on January 27th

On January 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Alexander Langford

U.N. Holocaust Remembrance Day | Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses among those exterminated or in concentration camps

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses were executed or languished in Nazi concentration camps alongside millions of Jews. Although Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, Jehovah’s Witnesses were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” notes Professor Robert Gerwarth.[1]
The Guardian

Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants

I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
Lord Ganesh

The Dark History Of The Reichstag Fire: How The Nazis Used False Flag Propaganda To Seize Power

On the night of February 27th, 1933 a fire was lit in the Reichstag building which almost immediately implicated the Nazi party as the instigators of this event. Little did most citizens know at the time that what officials would later come to call a false flag conspiracy had been part of Adolf Hitler’s plan all along. Find out more in this article about how Hitler and his cronies used propaganda and false flag tactics to seize power in Germany and complete their nefarious agenda.
The Jewish Press

13-Year-Old Terrorist Left ‘Martyrdom’ Message in School Notebook

Thirteen-year-old Muhammad Aliwat, who ambushed and seriously wounded a father and son at the entrance to the City of David in Jerusalem on Saturday, left a note in his school notebook expressing his longing to die as a martyr (Shahid). “God, or victory, or martyrdom. Forgive me, mother, you’re going...
Upworthy

Lessons we should have learned from the liberation of Auschwitz and other Nazi camps

This article originally appeared on 01.27.20From 1940 to 1945, an estimated 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz, the largest complex of Nazi concentration camps. More than four out of five of those people—at least 1.1 million people—were murdered there.On January 27, 1945, Soviet forces liberated the final prisoners from these camps—7,000 people, most of whom were sick or dying. Those of us with a decent public education are familiar with at least a few names of Nazi extermination facilities—Auschwitz, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen—but these are merely a few of the thousands (yes, thousands) of concentration camps, sub camps, and ghettos spread across Europe where Jews and other targets of Hitler's regime were persecuted, tortured, and killed by the millions.

