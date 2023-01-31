Read full article on original website
New book reveals the intricate plans for Nazis' Auschwitz death camp
The plans, including for Auschwitz-Birkenau's gas chambers, crematoria and watchtowers (above), are revealed in the new book 'Designing a Death Camp', which is published in English and Polish.
‘We suffered quietly’: Haunted by ghosts of the Holocaust, survivors return to homes they were forced to flee over 80 years earlier
Eve Kugler was just seven years old when Nazi soldiers burst into her home on the night of Kristallnacht, destroying her family’s possessions, desecrating sacred religious books and arresting her father.She then watched from the window of her apartment as the synagogue her grandfather had helped build went up in flames and her father was led away to be taken to the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp.Last year, Kugler returned to this apartment block in Halle for the first time since June 1939, when her family was forced to go into hiding as the Nazis escalated the violent persecution of the...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Searchers with metal detectors stumble on 2,500-year-old sacrificial site in Poland
Intricate bronze spirals, human bones and hoop ornaments were pulled from the bog, photos show.
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
50 Escapees Killed- A dangerous and daring Allied POW escape that severely embarrassed the Nazis.
The Great Escape was a mass escape attempt from the German prisoner-of-war camp Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany (now Żagań, Poland), during World War II. The plan was to excavate three tunnels, code-named "Tom", "Dick", and "Harry", and escape using them.
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi. Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is the concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews.
Christians Who Were Nazi Victims To Be Remembered on January 27th
On January 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
My grandfather plotted a daring escape from Auschwitz. Here's how he cheated death
My grandfather plotted a daring escape from the Auschwitz death camp. He cheated death in the Holocaust, but had to escort his sister to the gas chamber.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The images will stay with me for the rest of my life’: Warsaw Ghetto Uprising photos revealed
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews revealed on Monday new-found images of the Nazis mercilessly putting down the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Revolt. Captured in secret by a Polish firefighter while German forces set fire to the Jewish ghetto, the photographs were recently discovered by the photographer’s son in a family member’s attic.
Remembrance Day: Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
The few remaining members of Hungary’s Jewish underground want their story told.
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
Holocaust: Jewish man saved during WWII reunites with family of savior after nearly 80 years
A Jewish man who was saved by a Belgian family as a child during the Holocaust was reunited with descendants of his rescuers for the first time, nearly 80 years later.
The Horrific Reign of Josef Blösche: The Nazi Frankenstein
As the war raged on, the Nazis needed new ways to kill the Jews. They were running out of bullets, and the gas chambers were overflowing. So they turned to Josef Blösche — The Nazi Frankenstein.
U.N. Holocaust Remembrance Day | Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses among those exterminated or in concentration camps
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses were executed or languished in Nazi concentration camps alongside millions of Jews. Although Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, Jehovah’s Witnesses were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” notes Professor Robert Gerwarth.[1]
Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants
I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
The Dark History Of The Reichstag Fire: How The Nazis Used False Flag Propaganda To Seize Power
On the night of February 27th, 1933 a fire was lit in the Reichstag building which almost immediately implicated the Nazi party as the instigators of this event. Little did most citizens know at the time that what officials would later come to call a false flag conspiracy had been part of Adolf Hitler’s plan all along. Find out more in this article about how Hitler and his cronies used propaganda and false flag tactics to seize power in Germany and complete their nefarious agenda.
The Jewish Press
13-Year-Old Terrorist Left ‘Martyrdom’ Message in School Notebook
Thirteen-year-old Muhammad Aliwat, who ambushed and seriously wounded a father and son at the entrance to the City of David in Jerusalem on Saturday, left a note in his school notebook expressing his longing to die as a martyr (Shahid). “God, or victory, or martyrdom. Forgive me, mother, you’re going...
Lessons we should have learned from the liberation of Auschwitz and other Nazi camps
This article originally appeared on 01.27.20From 1940 to 1945, an estimated 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz, the largest complex of Nazi concentration camps. More than four out of five of those people—at least 1.1 million people—were murdered there.On January 27, 1945, Soviet forces liberated the final prisoners from these camps—7,000 people, most of whom were sick or dying. Those of us with a decent public education are familiar with at least a few names of Nazi extermination facilities—Auschwitz, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen—but these are merely a few of the thousands (yes, thousands) of concentration camps, sub camps, and ghettos spread across Europe where Jews and other targets of Hitler's regime were persecuted, tortured, and killed by the millions.
