Victor Edelstein-designed purple gown worn by Princess Diana in 1991 royal portrait sold for a whopping $604,800 at Sotheby’s

msn.com
Prince Charles Was Questioned In Princess Diana's Death Over An Eerie Note She Left
Princess Diana's death was an incredibly shocking moment that sent waves of emotion around the globe. At the height of that emotional time, there were a lot of different theories as to what caused the accident that killed Diana. There has been open speculation that Diana's death was orchestrated by...
Kim Kardashian Just Bought Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Necklace
Kim Kardashian was revealed to be the winning bidder of a rare diamond necklace dubbed the Attallah Cross following its sale at Sotheby’s in London. Since being loaned to Princess Diana in the 1980s, the necklace has long gone unworn. The hand-sized 1920s amethyst cross went to a representative bidding on behalf of Kardashian during the auction for £163,800 ($200,000), more than double its pre-auction estimate. Kardashian won the piece over four other bidders. Princess Diana was famously photographed donning the necklace during the charity event in 1987, pairing it with an Elizabethan-style purple Catherine Walker gown. The necklace was put up for...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana’s favourite perfume – and how it helped him process her death
Naturally, in Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare, he shares recollections of his late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Given how smell is intrinsically linked to memory, it’s not that surprising that her favourite perfume comes up. Naming First by Van Cleef & Arpels – a floral fragrance...
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Did a Camilla Parker from Princess Diana’s Wedding to Shade Meghan Markle in Her Wedding
Did Kate Middleton repeat what Camilla did by wearing white at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? It is no secret that the two Duchess’ do not get along. While both of them came from normal families into the Royalty, Markle struggled till the end to mix up with the Royals and their followers. The result of which was the Megxit. The reasons were not just the media but also personal issues with the family members.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy
His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
What Happened to Princess Diana Jewels as Kim Kardashian Linked to Necklace
With Kim Kardashian purchasing one of Diana's dazzling pendants, Newsweek looks at where key pieces in the princess' collection have ended up.
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle Raised Royal Family’s Fashion Budget by 2 Million Euros Post-engagement With Prince Harry?
Glocked tucked, big-t-shirt, Billie Eilish can be recreated into sleek hair, high heels, Meghan Markle without any qualms if Armani White is up for it. Although not a pop star, Markle, with her smart dress choices at various royal events, has become the new fashion star. The Duchess of Sussex’s choice of dressing has received a nod of approval from the fashion police as they praise her effortless yet classy looks.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
Sophie Wessex almost received title given to Kate Middleton - but Prince Edward had other plans
Sophie Wessex very nearly got the title that went to Kate Middleton in the end
Princess Diana’s Butler Thinks Prince Harry Is Confused Because This Is Not the Direction His Mother Would Want Him to Go
A former royal family butler is weighing in on the direction Prince Harry's life has taken and believes this is not what Princess Diana wanted for him.
Princess Diana's 'Perfect' Wedding Curtsy Shared Online: 'Can't Teach It'
A TikTok clip of the "best curtsy ever," performed by the princess at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, has been viewed over 11 million times in under a week.
Prince Harry Trashes Elvis' 'Claustrophobic' Graceland Home In Memoir: 'Interior Designer Must've Been On Acid'
It takes a lot to impress royalty.In Prince Harry's memoir, he recalled the time he visited Graceland ahead of attending a friend's wedding in America, but unlike most, he found Elvis Presley's property rather lackluster.The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by Prince William and their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as he checked out the Tennessee hotspot."People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett," he wrote, referencing the flat he once lived in. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying: The King lived here, you say? Really?"PRINCE HARRY &...
housebeautiful.com
In Spare, Prince Harry Paints a Full Portrait of King Charles as a Father
In Spare, Prince Harry doesn't hold back. He opens up about his grief, his active duty tours in Afghanistan, falling in love with Meghan Markle, his vitriolic hatred for the press, and the rift with Prince William. There's one person in the Spare narrative, however, who surprisingly stands out: Harry's father, King Charles.
What Princess Margaret's Final Years Were Really Like
Content warning: The following article contains language describing substance use, mental health challenges, and suicide. With the ongoing scandal among the current batch of royals, it's easy to forget that there was a whole crowd of firm members at the center of drama well before Prince William and Prince Harry's infamous feud. One of the most trailblazing members of the royal family was Queen Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret. The wild princess was known for living life in the fast lane, getting the first royal divorce in centuries, and consistently doing things her own way.
King Charles Sees Way to Get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry and Meghan might go to the ballKing Charles has always been considered likely, when it really comes down to it, to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his Coronation. But there is a lot of face to be saved on the Sussex side after Harry suggested in an interview with Tom Bradby to support his memoir Spare that he and Meghan would require accountability as a condition of their attendance.Now, the...
