This is the last season of Big 12 basketball in its current form as the 10-team league prepares to offset the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. This iteration of the conference will be missed, but it is sure going out with a bang. Nine of the conference's 10 teams rank among the top 40 at KenPom.com and seven Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's Bracketology.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO