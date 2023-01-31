Read full article on original website
247Sports
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Texas Longhorns sitting atop the Big 12
The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns are sitting atop the Big 12 race after a 76-71 win over Baylor on Monday, coupled with losses later in the week by Kansas State and Iowa State. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The win over...
CBS Sports
2023 Big 12 championship race: Texas, Kansas lead contenders for crown in college basketball's toughest league
This is the last season of Big 12 basketball in its current form as the 10-team league prepares to offset the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. This iteration of the conference will be missed, but it is sure going out with a bang. Nine of the conference's 10 teams rank among the top 40 at KenPom.com and seven Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's Bracketology.
247Sports
WATCH: Bill Self, Zach Clemence talk Iowa State, Big 12 slate and latest injury news
Kansas will look to make it back-to-back wins in Big 12 play on Saturday as the Jayhawks head north to take on Iowa State. KU enters the game off the back of a home win over Kansas State on Tuesday and Iowa State enters the matchup off the back of a road loss at Texas Tech on Monday.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sooners celebrate Taylor Robertson, roll over TCU in 101-78 win
Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, the Oklahoma Sooners celebrated Taylor Robertson, the all-time NCAA three-point shooter, in style. It was a 101-78 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. With the win, OU improves to 17-4 on the year and 7-3 in the Big 12. TCU...
