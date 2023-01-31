ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas

The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

Texas Longhorns sitting atop the Big 12

The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns are sitting atop the Big 12 race after a 76-71 win over Baylor on Monday, coupled with losses later in the week by Kansas State and Iowa State. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The win over...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

2023 Big 12 championship race: Texas, Kansas lead contenders for crown in college basketball's toughest league

This is the last season of Big 12 basketball in its current form as the 10-team league prepares to offset the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. This iteration of the conference will be missed, but it is sure going out with a bang. Nine of the conference's 10 teams rank among the top 40 at KenPom.com and seven Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's Bracketology.
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy