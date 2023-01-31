Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (2/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Exactly 38 months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Illinois will no longer be under a disaster proclamation as of May 11th, later this spring. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the date will coincide with President Joe Biden and his ending of the national public health emergency, which just passed the three-year mark last week. However, Illinois is still one of seven states with some sort of COVID-19 related emergency proclamation on its books, which continues to allow the states to get benefits from the federal reimbursement program and much more.
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
advantagenews.com
Budzinski, Miller to serve on Ag committee
Illinois will have three Democratic Representatives on the US House Ag Committee. Nikki Budzinski from Springfield is one of the new members to be slotted on it. She says she wanted to be appointed to it and is ready to get to work. Your browser does not support the audio...
White County plaintiffs receive TRO from assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another group of Illinoisans do not have to follow the state law banning assault weapons. White County Judge T. Scott Webb issued a temporary restraining order Thursday for the plaintiffs in the White County lawsuit. The order affects only the 1,900 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit argues the law […]
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Central Illinois Builders Elects 2023 Officers
THE FOLLOWING IS A CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUILDERS RELEASE. Springfield, IL – Central Illinois Builders of AGC has elected officers for the association for 2023. The election took place at its 68th Annual Meeting in Champaign on January 20. 2023 Officers. President – Ryan Poettker. Poettker Construction. Breese, IL.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/31/23)
(CHICAGO) Chicago-area electricity and natural gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers. A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says Commmonworth Edison (ComEd) canceled gas and/or electrical service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in it’s “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm Insurance to lay off 451 workers
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Another Illinois company is trimming its workforce. State Farm Insurance will lay off 451 workers. The Bloomington-based company has filed its plans with Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The cuts are a small percentage of the insurer’s nearly 53,000 global workforce. The other companies announcing job cuts include Groupon, which is shedding 500 jobs; Uber Freight is laying off 150 people; and Rivian is reducing its workforce by 6%.
Illinois State Police enforces law against gun shop selling banned weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have begun to enforce the state’s new semiautomatic weapons ban. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly advertising the sale of banned weapons.” ISP did not say in which county the enforcement action took place, or […]
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Welcomes New Neurology Provider To Taylorville
Taylorville has a new neurology provider. Kristy Shafer, APRN, an HSHS Medical Group neurology provider is now seeing patients at HSHS Medical Group Neuroscience Specialty Clinic in Taylorville at 1304 West Burnett Drive. Shafer also sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Decatur. Shafer provides general neurology care...
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
nowdecatur.com
Parnell Named Decatur Memorial Hospital January Colleague of Month
January 31, 2023 – Michelle Parnell, an environmental services tech (EVS) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for January. Parnell received seven nominations for the Colleague of the Month award. Patients and colleagues appreciate Michelle’s compassionate attitude toward others even when she is busy managing numerous tasks. She works with other departments to make sure patients and families are cared for, and she makes kindness a priority.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
