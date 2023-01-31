Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
DirecTV Has Already Replaced Newsmax with Another Right-Wing Cable News Network
Don’t look so down, conservative DirecTV subscribers: The satellite-TV provider has already replaced Newsmax with another right-wing cable news channel. The First, a conservative-leaning opinion and commentary network that boasts former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, takes over Newsmax’s vacated Channel 349 on DirecTV and Channel 1220 on AT&T U-verse “very soon,” DirecTV said on January 27. There will be no additional fees for subscribers, and a person with knowledge of the deal told IndieWire the parties struck “essentially” the same agreement that was on the table for Newsmax. It will be available for free to...
CNN Announces Major New Programming Change
As shakeups at CNN have continued on and off over the past few months, rumors had emerged that the network would be looking to change around programming between their channel and HBO, which had been recently acquired in their Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and now it appears that they are poised to now reap the benefits of the acquisition.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lockwood & Co.'
A Korean reality show and Spanish thriller are also trending on the streaming service.
Netflix rocks the internet after revealing anti-password sharing plan
Netflix reveals plans for anti-password sharing that will stop users from being able to share their accounts with friends and family. And the internet has not gone easy on the streaming service.
game-news24.com
Netflix is slashing audio to small subscriptions
By Andreas Link, Netflix is making the audio audio available in small subscriptions. If you want 3D music, you have to buy a premium subscription for 17.99 euros in Germany. After the drama about Netflix account sharing, the next bad news comes for streaming service customers: the services are being changed into three subscription levels. Since the subscription levels were previously divided in large numbers into SD, HD and UHD, 3D audio has now been removed from the basic subscriptions without advertising. To date, 3D audio will be reserved for users of the most expensive package, which costs 17.99 euros per month in Germany.
BBC
BBC News channel announces chief presenter line-up for revamp
The BBC has announced its line-up of chief presenters for its revamped TV news channel. It follows the decision to merge the two existing news channels, aimed at viewers in the UK and around the world. Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri will lead the...
Nielsen Study Reveals 2022 Was A Huge Year For Native Representation On TV And Streaming, Busting A 'Long-Standing Myth’
A Nielsen study reveals that 2022 was a huge year for Native American representation, breaking a “long-standing myth.”
The Indian Doctor: Streaming Now on WITF Passport
The Indian Doctor is a comedy-drama set in the 1960s following a high-flying Delhi graduate Dr. Prem Sharma and his wife Kamini’s new life in a Welsh coal-mining town. They move to the village following the death of the community doctor. It’s quite the culture shock as the couple...
BBC3 Names New Content Boss As Fiona Campbell Is Elevated To Youth Audience Role
BBC3 has named Nasfim Haque as its Head of Content after controller Fiona Campbell was promoted to a new role overseeing the British broadcaster’s youth audience. Haque has been BBC3’s interim Channel Editor for more than a year but has now been confirmed as the youth channel’s content chief. She will report to Campbell, whose new title is Controller of Youth Audience for iPlayer and BBC3. Prior to overseeing BBC3, Haque was a factual entertainment commissioner, overseeing shows including Meet the Khans, BBC3’s series with boxer Amir Khan, and Scarlett’s Driving School, BBC1’s upcoming reality show fronted by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. She...
World Screen News
All3Media International Closes Deal with MultiChoice
All3Media International has closed a deal with African pay-TV broadcaster MultiChoice that sees its flagship channel M-Net acquire a package of over 40 hours of content. Among the titles coming to M-Net is the non-scripted series Highlife, Optomen Television’s reality series that follows a generation of young, influential, trailblazing West African Brits living in London. It celebrates Black British culture and presents an engaging look into each individual’s story.
TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later. Part 2
Upon many requests and reading people's comments about this case, along with watching a lot of other videos on what people are saying and showing, I figured I would just write a short article, letting y'all know that I made another video on my channel about this, going into more of the details and laying out information that I personally gathered and put it all in one video so y'all can see it and decide for yourself what really happened.
Today show reporter Mia Glover heads to the Gold Coast newsroom
Glover, who has been at Nine since 2016, will continue her role as Today's senior reporter in Queensland, reports The Courier Mail
BBC
Video streaming subscriptions fall by two million in 2022
People cut back on video streaming services in their droves last year as the cost of living rose sharply. Analysts Kantar said the number of paid-for video streaming subscriptions in the UK fell by two million, from 30.5 million to 28.5 million. Demand had picked up again at Christmas, Kantar...
CNET
Netflix Lets Priciest Plan Download to Extra Devices, Adds More Spatial Audio
Netflix said Wednesday it's adding two perks to its Premium memberships, both at no added cost: Accounts on its most expensive plan will be able to download to six different mobile devices, up from four, and they will have access to more than 700 titles with "Netflix spatial audio," a sound format that creates 360-degree effects.
Where To Watch Viral Horror Sensation ‘Skinamarink’ Online
Are you looking to stream something off the beaten path? If so, the polarizing horror film Skinamarink might just be for you. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, the viral sensation centers on two children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing. Not only that, all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Personally, I hate it when that happens.
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker: 5 Reasons I Really Disliked The Netflix Documentary
I know The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is popular, but I didn't like it, and here's why.
Comments / 0