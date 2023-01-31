By Andreas Link, Netflix is making the audio audio available in small subscriptions. If you want 3D music, you have to buy a premium subscription for 17.99 euros in Germany. After the drama about Netflix account sharing, the next bad news comes for streaming service customers: the services are being changed into three subscription levels. Since the subscription levels were previously divided in large numbers into SD, HD and UHD, 3D audio has now been removed from the basic subscriptions without advertising. To date, 3D audio will be reserved for users of the most expensive package, which costs 17.99 euros per month in Germany.

12 HOURS AGO