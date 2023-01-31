The New Canaan Parking Commission recently received the following appeals letters from ticketed motorists. “I received a parking ticket when parked in front of J. Crew on 1/18/23. I was meeting an old friend at LePain Quotidien. I am 75 years old and have been shopping in your town for over 47 years. I never, ever knew you had a two hour rule. I went back with my husband and I now see that in fact there are small signs but none was in front of my car car and honestly I was unaware. I am truly sorry and have now learned that your town has a two hour limit. I will adhere to that limit in all my future parking. I am writing to ask forgiveness of this ticket. Thank you.”

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO