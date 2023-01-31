Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
goodmorningwilton.com
Expert Panel: Now Legal for Adults, Recreational Cannabis is Anything But for Kids
Last week, the Wilton Youth Council hosted a presentation and panel discussion for families, “Recreational Cannabis: What Families Should Know,” to address the July 2021 Connecticut Marijuana law legalizing the possession and consumption of cannabis for adults 21 years and older. The event was held in partnership with the Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Library, Wilton Police Department, Mountainside Treatment Center, SPED*NET, Middlebrook PTA and Wilton High School PTSA.
Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly
The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
ctexaminer.com
A Vision for Old Lyme of Cold Corporate Environments with AutoCAD Hearts
For months, I’ve driven past a large new development off I-95 in Branford, watching it expand like a sea sponge in water. Yesterday, I decided to get off and take a closer look. The construction is straight out of a planning handbook. Mixed-use storefronts along a faux lane, (insert...
themonroesun.com
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
trumbulltimes.com
How is Nuvance complying with its affiliation agreement? Danbury, New Milford hospitals to discuss
DANBURY — Nuvance Health will provide an update next week on the latest developments at Danbury and New Milford hospitals. The event, which will include an update on the affiliation that created the seven-hospital system Nuvance Health, will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 through a livestream video.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
newcanaanite.com
‘I Was Getting My Hair Colored’: Parking Ticket Appeals
The New Canaan Parking Commission recently received the following appeals letters from ticketed motorists. “I received a parking ticket when parked in front of J. Crew on 1/18/23. I was meeting an old friend at LePain Quotidien. I am 75 years old and have been shopping in your town for over 47 years. I never, ever knew you had a two hour rule. I went back with my husband and I now see that in fact there are small signs but none was in front of my car car and honestly I was unaware. I am truly sorry and have now learned that your town has a two hour limit. I will adhere to that limit in all my future parking. I am writing to ask forgiveness of this ticket. Thank you.”
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
Thousands Raised For Paralyzed Danbury Teen After Suicide Attempt: 'An Awesome Son'
Community members are rallying to support the family of a 14-year-old Danbury boy who was paralyzed after a suicide attempt. The support is coming in the form of a GoFundMe page, which has raised thousands of dollars so far to benefit the family of Higor Santos, who attempted suicide by jumping off of a bridge in Danbury on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield
If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
Yale Daily News
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale
Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
chargerbulletin.com
University advises masking indoors as winter illnesses spike across Connecticut
As cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses see yet another spike across the state of Connecticut, community members are once again reminded of the need to be vigilant. An email from the Dean of Students Office on Jan. 13 advised all members of the campus community to once again consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 transmissions are seeing spikes in counties across Connecticut, as well as to contain the spread of other viruses such as RSV and influenza.
bee-news.com
Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes
Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
