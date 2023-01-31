ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorningwilton.com

Expert Panel: Now Legal for Adults, Recreational Cannabis is Anything But for Kids

Last week, the Wilton Youth Council hosted a presentation and panel discussion for families, “Recreational Cannabis: What Families Should Know,” to address the July 2021 Connecticut Marijuana law legalizing the possession and consumption of cannabis for adults 21 years and older. The event was held in partnership with the Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Library, Wilton Police Department, Mountainside Treatment Center, SPED*NET, Middlebrook PTA and Wilton High School PTSA.
WILTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly

The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
NORWALK, CT
themonroesun.com

Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles

MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
MONROE, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'

WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
WILTON, CT
newcanaanite.com

‘I Was Getting My Hair Colored’: Parking Ticket Appeals

The New Canaan Parking Commission recently received the following appeals letters from ticketed motorists. “I received a parking ticket when parked in front of J. Crew on 1/18/23. I was meeting an old friend at LePain Quotidien. I am 75 years old and have been shopping in your town for over 47 years. I never, ever knew you had a two hour rule. I went back with my husband and I now see that in fact there are small signs but none was in front of my car car and honestly I was unaware. I am truly sorry and have now learned that your town has a two hour limit. I will adhere to that limit in all my future parking. I am writing to ask forgiveness of this ticket. Thank you.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield

If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
NEW HAVEN, CT
chargerbulletin.com

University advises masking indoors as winter illnesses spike across Connecticut

As cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses see yet another spike across the state of Connecticut, community members are once again reminded of the need to be vigilant. An email from the Dean of Students Office on Jan. 13 advised all members of the campus community to once again consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 transmissions are seeing spikes in counties across Connecticut, as well as to contain the spread of other viruses such as RSV and influenza.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bee-news.com

Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes

Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
heystamford.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy