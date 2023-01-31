Read full article on original website
Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless
Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Ancient Roman graffiti from 200 AD mocks Christians and Jesus as having the head of a donkey
The Alexamenos Graffito is a piece of ancient Roman graffiti that is considered to be the earliest known depiction of Jesus Christ. It is a drawing of a man worshiping a crucified figure, with the Greek inscription "Alexamenos worships his god."
Scientist Finding Osiris’ Tomb In the River Nile Seems to be In-Line With Egyptian Prophecy
For all our sakes in 2023… just put it back.
Egyptian mummies covered in gold are rare, and we may have just found the oldest
An ancient Egyptian mummy is the oldest covered with gold, but it's not the oldest ancient Egyptian mummy on record.
King Tut: The Child Pharaoh Of Ancient Egypt
Pharaohs were the most famous ancient Egyptian rulers, ruling Lower and Upper Egypt for around 3000 years. Ancient Egyptian Pharaohs were not only the highest leaders but were considered to be gods, holding the throne by divine appointment.
Gilded Warrior’s Tomb Discovered During Construction of an Expressway in Romania
Construction workers in Romania uncovered the tomb of a 5th century warrior and a cache of gilded artifacts, including an ornate dagger encrusted with jewels, while building the A7 Expressway that will run through eastern Romania, according to Live Science. The tomb is one of four archeological sites that were discovered during construction. Along with the warrior’s complete skeleton, archeologists found remains of his horse, a gold covered saddle, an iron sword, arrowheads, pieces of gold jewelry, and a golden mask that likely once covered the warrior’s face, Silviu Ene of the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archeology in Bucharest told Live Science. Ene and his...
Ars Technica
Archaeologists discovered a new papyrus of Egyptian Book of the Dead
Archaeologists have confirmed that a papyrus scroll discovered at the Saqquara necropolis site near Cairo last year does indeed contain texts from the Egyptian Book of the Dead—the first time a complete papyrus has been found in a century, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt. The scroll has been dubbed the "Waziri papyrus." It is currently being translated into Arabic.
History of Ancient Egyptian God - Horus
Horus is one of the most well-known and revered deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. In this article, we will explore the mythology and symbolism of Horus, as well as his role in ancient Egyptian religion and culture.
A Mass Burial of Decapitated Roman Remains Discovered in England
Archaeologists working on Roman and Iron Age settlements in Wintringham, a town near York, England, discovered a number of decapitated skeletons, according to a report by BBC Saturday. The team, which hailed from Oxford Archaeology, found 17 skeletons dating back to the third century C.E.. 11 of the skeletons had their skulls positioned at their feet. The skeletons were also buried with pottery, a customary burial practice of the time. “These results add greatly to our understanding of the local landscape’s history which we can now share with local communities,” Patrick Moan, an Oxford professor of archaeology and the project manager, told...
‘Incredible’ Roman bathers’ gems lost 2,000 years ago found near Hadrian’s Wall
Intricately carved stones that fell down drain at ancient pool uncovered by archaeologists in Carlisle
Archeologists in Norway Have Uncovered What May be the World’s Oldest Rune Stone in a 2,000-Year-Old Grave
Archaeologists in Norway have discovered what they claim is the world oldest runestone among the burnt bones of a 2,000-year-old cremation pit. The flat block of reddish-brown sandstone has carved figures that could illuminate the “earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing,” according to the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo. “Having such a runic find fall into our lap is a unique experience and the dream of all runologists, Kristel Zilmer, a professor at Museum of Cultural History at the University of Oslo, of which the museum is part, said in a statement. “For me, this is a highlight,...
2,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus with Human Remains Uncovered in Istanbul
A Roman era sarcophagus was discovered during the demolition and excavation of an Istanbul apartment complex in the city’s Büyükçekmece district in Turkey, according to a report Tuesday in Hurriyet Daily News. Human bones were found among a tomb made of carved stone. Two archaeologists and an anthropologist from the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate examined the site and removed the human remains. They also determined that the nearly 2,000-year-old tomb dated to the Roman period. The sarcophagus was later lifted out of the site with a crane, after which it was taken to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate. Istanbul has been part of...
Archaeologists didn’t dig up a mythological tomb of Osiris
CLAIM: “Scientists Just Found The Tomb Of Egyptian God Osiris Next To The River Nile.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. No such discovery occurred. Online posts recycle information about past archaeological findings in Egypt, including the 2015 discovery of a tomb modeled after Osiris’ tomb. THE FACTS: In the...
France 24
Egypt archaeologists uncover 'complete' Roman city
The city, dating to the second and third centuries, is the "oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor," according to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. Archaeologists discovered "a number of residential buildings", as well as "two pigeon towers" -- a structure...
Roman sewer works reveal statue of emperor posing as Hercules
ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor posing as the classical hero Hercules has been discovered during sewer repair works near the Appia Antica (Appian Way), ancient Rome's first highway.
Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?
The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
Don't say 'mummy': Why museums are rebranding ancient Egyptian remains
They are among the most popular exhibits in museums worldwide, with a name so resonant, blockbuster films have been built on it.
Washington Examiner
Historians, not just believers, should thank God for the Bible
As they might have said in the 1960s, here’s a kind of story I can “really dig.”. For years, I have loved news accounts showing more and more evidence that the Old Testament was almost as much an account of real history as of faith. In just the past two decades or so, we’ve seen archaeological evidence of real Philistine burial grounds. We have seen evidence of not just the existence but the details of the Bible’s stories about King Hezekiah and the prophet Jeremiah and, famously, of the fortress of and City of David.
Royal Tomb of Hunnic Warrior and Horse Discovered in Romania
According to journalist Andry Corbley and the Good News Network (GNN), "Workers building a new highway in Romania were forced to call archaeologists when it became clear they were digging straight through the tomb walls of a 'princely Hunnic warrior.'
