Read full article on original website
Related
Are Lake Mead's Water Levels Rising?
Lake Mead is rapidly hurtling towards dead pool level, which would be dire for surrounding communities that rely on it for electricity.
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
One Green Planet
How California, Arizona, and Other Western States Are Creating New Water Supply During Drought
Water scarcity is a growing concern for many Western states as droughts become more frequent and severe due to climate change. But there may be a solution hiding underground: aquifer recharge. Aquifers, or underground layers of water-bearing rock, have been a reliable source of water for years. However, as the demand for water increases and climate change causes more extreme weather, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. This not only leads to water shortages but also harms vegetation and wildlife and can damage flood control structures.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Kari Lake Claims Discovery of 200k Failed Votes in Arizona: 'This is Huge'
Trump ally Lake is continuing to insist her defeat in Arizona was the result of election rigging or malfeasance.
Washington Examiner
Nevada lithium mining company cited for endangering habitat of 6-inch desert flower
An Australian mining company has been cited for endangering a 6-inch desert wildflower less than a week after the Department of Energy signed off on a $700 million conditional loan for the company to mine lithium in Nevada. Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC was slapped with a trespass notice by the...
SoCalGas says skyrocketing gas bills will drop significantly in February
SoCalGas said that lower bills may be coming as soon as next month as politicians try to lessen the impact of skyrocketing natural gas prices.
Shipping-container wall is all gone in southwestern Arizona near Yuma
"The containers were meaningless and served no purpose," said Quiroz. "It cost Arizona taxpayers almost $170 million."
The river's end: Amid Colorado water cuts, Mexico seeks to restore its lost oasis
In Mexico, where the shrinking Colorado River no longer flows to the sea, some are calling for a "water revolution."
coloradopolitics.com
California refuses to sign onto Colorado River states' proposal for usage reductions
Colorado and five other Colorado River states have reached a consensus on how they plan to reduce their water usage, the states announced Monday. California, notably, is not a part of the consensus. The proposal, which the states will submit to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, suggests changes to the...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Why the snowfall in Colorado Rockies isn’t likely to alleviate the drought
Story at a glance A string of winter storms that brought heavier than average snow and rain across the west increased snowpack in the Western Rockies to 146 percent of average, a gain that holds the potential to boost reservoir levels in the coming months. Despite the extra snowpack, experts say it’s too early to tell what…
Six-state solution to Colorado River crisis could end up saving hydropower in the West — or in court
Six of the seven states on the Colorado River submitted a plan Monday that could save hydropower at two dams and the West’s $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. But without agreement from California — the largest water user on the Colorado — the proposal could fall flat. Or...
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California...
Comments / 1