Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
You Resemble Me review – portrait of the ‘female suicide bomber’ who wasn’t
Expertly blending fiction, news footage and interviews, this potent debut pieces together the events leading to Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s killing by French police
The Weather Channel
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border
A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
Daily Beast
Protesters Clash With Mourners Outside Cardinal George Pell’s Sydney Funeral
Angry protesters disrupted the solemn funeral for scorned cardinal George Pell at Sydney’s St. Mary’s cathedral on Thursday, yelling “Pell, burn in hell” so loud it drowned out the funeral mass inside. “Pell stood for blatant homophobia, misogyny,” protest organizer Kim Stern told the BBC. “We...
At funeral, hundreds mourn verger killed in Spain church attack
Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday for the funeral of the verger who was killed when a machete-wielding assailant attacked two churches in Spain as investigators probed the reasons for the deadly assault. Valencia, who was in his 60s, was first injured inside the church, fleeing outside to escape the attacker who pursued him into the square and killed him.
Phys.org
After drought, winter rains revive Iraq's famed marshlands
Black buffaloes wade through the waters of Iraq's Mesopotamian marshes, leisurely chewing on reeds. After years of drought, winter rains have brought some respite to herders and livestock in the famous wetlands. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the marshes were parched and dusty last summer by drought in...
'No Regrets Resorting To Cannibalism': Survivors Of 1972 Andes Plane Crash
Imagine being stuck in a mountain after miraculously surviving a deadly air crash and a landslide. The help will come eventually, but you must survive to be rescued. How do you survive when there is no food, and it's freezing cold? Your last resort? The flesh of your dead friends.
kalkinemedia.com
Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines – EMSC
MANILA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), the EMSC said. It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the...
