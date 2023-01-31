ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Loring Dead: Original Wednesday Addams Actress Dies At 64 After Suffering Stroke

Former child star Lisa Loring has died at the age of 64. The actress passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, her daughter confirmed to Variety. “She went peacefully and with both her daughters holding her hands,” Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. Lisa was best known for portraying Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom in the late 1960s, a role which was recently reprised by Jenna Ortega for the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega ‘Devastated’ By Death of Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring: ‘Thank You’

Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to play the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family, after her death at the age of 64 on Monday. The 20-year-old talented star, who portrayed the same role of Wednesday for the recent Netflix show, Wednesday, shared a black and white photo of Lisa playing the role as a child on her Instagram story, and added a touching message to it. “Absolutely devastated. Thank you for everything,” she wrote.
Cindy Williams, Best Known as One Half of 'Laverne & Shirley,' Passes Away at Age 75

In one memorable episode of the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, Laverne (played by the late Penny Marshall) wrote a beautiful poem about her friend and roommate Shirley (Cindy Williams). The episode centers around Shirley falling in love with the beatnik subculture that rose to fame in the early 1950s. Laverne was less enamored with the vibes, but she gave it her all.
Cockatiel sings ‘The Addams Family’ and more

Parrots can play basketball, open snacks and even act as your personal trainer.  Their best talent, however, is musical. So it’s no surprise that Leo, a 2-year-old cockatiel in Utah, was able to learn several tunes, including “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire and “The Addams Family” theme song.
