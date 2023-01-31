Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to play the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family, after her death at the age of 64 on Monday. The 20-year-old talented star, who portrayed the same role of Wednesday for the recent Netflix show, Wednesday, shared a black and white photo of Lisa playing the role as a child on her Instagram story, and added a touching message to it. “Absolutely devastated. Thank you for everything,” she wrote.

3 DAYS AGO