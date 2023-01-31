Read full article on original website
According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
Former child star Lisa Loring has died at the age of 64. The actress passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, her daughter confirmed to Variety. “She went peacefully and with both her daughters holding her hands,” Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. Lisa was best known for portraying Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom in the late 1960s, a role which was recently reprised by Jenna Ortega for the Netflix series, Wednesday.
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to play the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family, after her death at the age of 64 on Monday. The 20-year-old talented star, who portrayed the same role of Wednesday for the recent Netflix show, Wednesday, shared a black and white photo of Lisa playing the role as a child on her Instagram story, and added a touching message to it. “Absolutely devastated. Thank you for everything,” she wrote.
In one memorable episode of the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, Laverne (played by the late Penny Marshall) wrote a beautiful poem about her friend and roommate Shirley (Cindy Williams). The episode centers around Shirley falling in love with the beatnik subculture that rose to fame in the early 1950s. Laverne was less enamored with the vibes, but she gave it her all.
CNN — Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy “Sixteen Candles,” has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98. Cook died “peacefully” on Wednesday from heart failure,...
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cindy Williams, who played Shirley alongside Penny Marshall's Laverne in "Laverne & Shirley," one of the most popular U.S. TV shows of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at 75, the AP reported on Monday, citing a statement from her family.
Parrots can play basketball, open snacks and even act as your personal trainer. Their best talent, however, is musical. So it’s no surprise that Leo, a 2-year-old cockatiel in Utah, was able to learn several tunes, including “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire and “The Addams Family” theme song.
