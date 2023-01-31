ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

killeenisd.org

KISD Honors February STEEL Award Winners

Killeen ISD is recognizing a longtime press-bindery technician and a dedicated campus facilitator as STEEL Award winners for the month of February. Tino Figueroa from the KISD Print Shop and Stephanie Ellis from Haynes Elementary School have dedicated years of service to the students and community at KISD - and their passion for service has not gone unnoticed!
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple High School loses power

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District. The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2. “At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m....
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Black History Month: How one Killeen teacher tackles a different side of history

KILLEEN, Texas — There's a whole side of U.S. history that has yet to be taught or is barely taught, so one Killeen High School teacher is switching it up. Keina Cook has taught an African American history course since 2020 at Killeen High School. She said the class has expanded everyone's world view and their perception on history, allowing many of her Black students to build confidence now that they know more.
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

Athletics Signing Day

Killeen ISD will host Athletics Signing Day on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Twenty-one KISD student-athletes will sign their letters of intent to play at the next level. Killeen High School @1:00 p.m. Connor Beeman. Jakobe Deloach. De’Van’Te Johnson. Aaron Barnwell. Kevin Kopitski. Kendall Gross. C.E. Ellison High School...
KILLEEN, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Bringing outdoor fun to the Fort Hood community

The Outdoor Recreation Equipment Center, located in Bldg. 4930 next to the Clear Creek Exchange, helps Fort Hood organizations, like Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, and families have fun outdoor experiences by renting out equipment. This facility is designed to help military personnel and their families access the gear they...
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

From the Long Gray line to the Great Place

1st Lt. Ebakoliane “Eba” Obiomon and 1st Lt. Ejakhian “Jackie” Obiomon, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, began their careers at Fort Hood. The Cypress, Texas siblings were raised by their father, a Nigerian immigrant, and their mother, an electrical engineer and current dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at Prairie View A&M University.
FORT HOOD, TX
cw39.com

Waco’s Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood closed through Wednesday due to freezing conditions

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood Senior Commander has authorized the closure of Fort Hood through Wednesday due to the continued freezing weather. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the Meadows Child Development Center will remain open for mission essential personnel. The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center is closed, except for […]
FORT HOOD, TX
News Channel 25

Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety

WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Temple donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The general manager of Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple decided to open her doors Tuesday morning, despite warnings from officials about dangerous road conditions, sighting the need to serve people who need to be out hot food and coffee. “People need coffee and...
TEMPLE, TX

