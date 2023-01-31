KILLEEN, Texas — There's a whole side of U.S. history that has yet to be taught or is barely taught, so one Killeen High School teacher is switching it up. Keina Cook has taught an African American history course since 2020 at Killeen High School. She said the class has expanded everyone's world view and their perception on history, allowing many of her Black students to build confidence now that they know more.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO