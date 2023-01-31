Read full article on original website
killeenisd.org
KISD Honors February STEEL Award Winners
Killeen ISD is recognizing a longtime press-bindery technician and a dedicated campus facilitator as STEEL Award winners for the month of February. Tino Figueroa from the KISD Print Shop and Stephanie Ellis from Haynes Elementary School have dedicated years of service to the students and community at KISD - and their passion for service has not gone unnoticed!
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
KWTX
Temple High School loses power
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District. The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2. “At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m....
KWTX
Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple school districts across the area have canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Belton, Killeen and Salado ISD are among them. Killeen ISD made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel school for Wednesday. District superintendent, Dr. John Craft, said the...
Black History Month: How one Killeen teacher tackles a different side of history
KILLEEN, Texas — There's a whole side of U.S. history that has yet to be taught or is barely taught, so one Killeen High School teacher is switching it up. Keina Cook has taught an African American history course since 2020 at Killeen High School. She said the class has expanded everyone's world view and their perception on history, allowing many of her Black students to build confidence now that they know more.
killeenisd.org
Athletics Signing Day
Killeen ISD will host Athletics Signing Day on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Twenty-one KISD student-athletes will sign their letters of intent to play at the next level. Killeen High School @1:00 p.m. Connor Beeman. Jakobe Deloach. De’Van’Te Johnson. Aaron Barnwell. Kevin Kopitski. Kendall Gross. C.E. Ellison High School...
forthoodsentinel.com
Bringing outdoor fun to the Fort Hood community
The Outdoor Recreation Equipment Center, located in Bldg. 4930 next to the Clear Creek Exchange, helps Fort Hood organizations, like Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, and families have fun outdoor experiences by renting out equipment. This facility is designed to help military personnel and their families access the gear they...
forthoodsentinel.com
From the Long Gray line to the Great Place
1st Lt. Ebakoliane “Eba” Obiomon and 1st Lt. Ejakhian “Jackie” Obiomon, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, began their careers at Fort Hood. The Cypress, Texas siblings were raised by their father, a Nigerian immigrant, and their mother, an electrical engineer and current dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at Prairie View A&M University.
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
KWTX
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storms, fallen trees on their home
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm of Temple was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house from Wednesday’s ice storm. “They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the...
cw39.com
Waco’s Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather ahead of winter storms
BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays:. Madisonville ISD: two-hour delay on Tuesday and Wednesday,...
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
Fort Hood closed through Wednesday due to freezing conditions
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood Senior Commander has authorized the closure of Fort Hood through Wednesday due to the continued freezing weather. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the Meadows Child Development Center will remain open for mission essential personnel. The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center is closed, except for […]
News Channel 25
Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety
WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
KWTX
Temple donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The general manager of Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple decided to open her doors Tuesday morning, despite warnings from officials about dangerous road conditions, sighting the need to serve people who need to be out hot food and coffee. “People need coffee and...
KWTX
Construction workers on I-14 in Central Texas suffer incapacitating injuries after they are struck by driver
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers, a 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, suffered “incapacitating injuries” after they were struck by the driver of a Toyota SUV on I-14. The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near I-14 and Loop 21 on Jan. 26. The Texas Department...
