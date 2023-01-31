Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing while you sleep. Your breathing usually stops for more than 10 seconds and then restarts. This cycle can happen multiple times throughout the night.An estimated 24 million people in the United States have undiagnosed sleep apnea. While there are different sleep apnea types, obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes the tissues in your mouth and throat to narrow or close your airways. As a result, your breathing momentarily stops, which can put a strain on your heart and ultimately affect your daily life.One...
Science News
The deadly VEXAS syndrome is more common than doctors thought
A mysterious new disease may be to blame for severe, unexplained inflammation in older men. Now, researchers have their first good look at who the disease strikes, and how often. VEXAS syndrome, an illness discovered just two years ago, affects nearly 1 in 4,000 men over 50 years old, scientists...
Diabetes Tied to Higher Risk for Frozen Shoulder
MONDAY Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open.
Health Conditions A Colonoscopy Can Detect
The colonoscopy procedure allows a healthcare provider uses a long, flexible tube called a colonoscope to examine the inside of the large intestine.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Shifting the Paradigm of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment
It is never easy to tell patients that their condition has an uncertain trajectory and treatment options are limited. Until about two years ago, this is what physicians had to tell those living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) – a chronic, progressive autoimmune disorder that can cause painful, debilitating, and disfiguring symptoms that may prompt many patients to stop doing the things that they love and withdraw from society.1.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
Patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy may be particularly vulnerable to periods of low glucose, and keeping glucose levels stable should be an important part of glucose control. Eye disease among people with diabetes is among the most preventable causes of blindness in the U.S. People with diabetes who experience periods...
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose heart failure?
To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?
Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
Obesity can trigger Alzheimer’s disease, new study suggests
Obesity can trigger symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study.Both obesity and Alzheimer’s were found to thin grey matter in the same ways – in the right temporo-parietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex.As a result, scientists claim losing weight could slow cognitive decline and lower the risk of dementia.Researchers from Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, McGill University, Quebec, suggested obesity and Alzheimer’s (AD) may cause same type of neurodegeneration.Obesity was previously linked with Alzheimer’s disease, but this is the first study to make a direct comparison between brain atrophy patterns in Alzheimer’s and obesity.Like Alzheimer’s, obesity is associated with cerebrovascular...
MedicalXpress
Early adulthood physical activity may be associated with symptoms of pelvic floor disorders in middle-aged women
The prevalence of pelvic floor disorders increases as women approach menopausal years. In addition to hormonal changes, several factors contribute to pelvic floor disorders, including natural aging of the connective tissue, reproductive history, lifestyle, as well as factors increasing the pressure in the abdominal cavity. "Physical activity has many health...
When Should You Become Concerned About Acid Reflux?
For some, treating acid reflux may consist of some over-the-counter medication. However, knowing when it can turn into something more serious is crucial.
