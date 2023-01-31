Read full article on original website
Related
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
How America Lost Its Grip on Reality
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.In her cover story for the March issue of our magazine, the staff writer Megan Garber argues that Americans are living in a kind of “metaverse,” where the line between entertainment and reality is blurrier than ever. That lack of clarity could be hastening the nation’s descent into conspiracy.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The GOP is just obnoxious. The police can be...
“Common Sense" The Impact on the American Revolution and the Fight for Independence
Exploring the history of any people, we gain a better understanding of their culture and identity and what drives them. History has always been about the telling of tales, whether they be tales of epic battles, powerful empires, or the formation of a nation. But arguably the most compelling tales of all are those that tell the story of how a people's political society was formed. These stories are often intertwined with the society's concept of virtue—in America it’s freedom. America’s seed of freedom was nurtured by a pamphlet calling for independence.
Disney’s insane embrace of toxic ‘1619’ lies
The House of Mouse is still pushing woke nonsense. Its latest effort? A streaming series from its Hulu subsidiary based on New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ poisonous 1619 Project, an error-riddled piece of propaganda that reframes all of American history as an effort to maintain white supremacy. Viewers rightly furious over the project’s lies and distortions are already canceling their subscriptions. Good. Indeed, the biggest lie 1619 tells is right there in its title: the claim that America was truly founded that year, when slaves first reached Jamestown. This is ridiculous on its face. But don’t take our word for...
Journalists reject objectivity as an 'outmoded,' 'failed concept:' 'World view of middle-aged white men'
Dozens of journalists and media experts are quoted denouncing the journalism principle of objectivity, many slamming the term as upholding the views of White men.
The complex simplicity of Black cops and white supremacy
I almost broke my own rule by deciding to watch the new-age lynching video of Tyre Nichols. The footage is of five Memphis police officers savagely beating him like a "human pinata." For a moment, I thought that watching the video could be the least I could do to bear witness to the tragedy that befell him.
Futurism
Harvard Researcher Warns AI Arms Race Could Destroy Civilization
The US-China AI arms race is here, with both international powers vying for ultimate power over the rapidly growing — and increasingly impressive — tech. But according to one Harvard researcher, if we don't put a lid on the competition soon, civilization as we know it could end up paying a hefty price.
Comments / 0