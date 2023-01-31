Read full article on original website
Nassau DA: Manhattan Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For DWI Crash that Paralyzed Passenger
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Manhattan man, previously convicted of murder in 1992, was sentenced today to the maximum of seven years in prison for a December 2020 DWI crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed. Lumumba Woods, 50, was convicted on December 16, 2022, after...
Waiter Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing 'Dedicated' Busboy, Father Of 2 At Hicksville Restaurant
A former waiter at a Long Island restaurant is facing decades in prison after being convicted of fatally stabbing his co-worker during an argument over tips. A Nassau County jury found David Jimenez-Salazar, age 25, of Farmingdale, guilty of first-degree manslaughter Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the death of Elvin Padilla at the La Candela Restaurant in Hicksville in July 2020.
Tyler Flach’s attorneys ask for murder charges vacated
Tyler Flach, who was convicted of second-degree murder in November for the knifing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, was absent upon his new counsel’s request to vacate the murder charges in Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola Monday morning. Flach is expected to be sentenced Feb. 28 after the swift...
Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man is suing the city and several NYPD officers for what he claims was an unlawful arrest in Arden Heights last summer, moments after he defended himself against an alleged knife-wielding neighbor who was spouting racial epithets. A civil complaint filed on...
Freeport business owner indicted in Sandy fraud
Alexander Almaraz, owner of Design Concepts Group LLC in Freeport, has been charged in a 20-count indictment in connection with a scheme to defraud homeowners recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. Almaraz, a 55-year-old former Freeport resident now living in California, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to...
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx
A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx.
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens
The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Young people were passing around gun when boy was shot
NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment buildingPolice say there were no disputes before the shooting.A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.No word yet on any arrests.
Perjury case against ex-NYPD Det. Joseph Franco dismissed
NEW YORK -- Former NYPD narcotics detective Joseph Franco, on trial for allegedly lying about witnessing drug deals to secure arrests, is now, suddenly, a free man.On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss the case after prosecutors failed to hand over all evidence to the defense.The case against Franco, 50, just collapsed. The 20-year NYPD veteran was on trial on charges of perjury, official misconduct, and providing false documents.Prosecutors said Franco lied about witnessing drug deals to secure arrests. His own arrest in 2019 ended with hundreds of cases being thrown out in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the...
Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
