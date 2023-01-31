Read full article on original website
SCPD Seeking Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Woman at Lake Grove Barnes and Noble Cafe
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a Lake Grove store. A man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female...
Suspect Found and Arrested by SCPD 25 Minutes After Robbing Centereach Bank
Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who robbed a Centereach bank on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ralph William Dominguez entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
