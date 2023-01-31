ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

Suspect Found and Arrested by SCPD 25 Minutes After Robbing Centereach Bank

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who robbed a Centereach bank on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ralph William Dominguez entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
