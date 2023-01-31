ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

longislandbusiness.com

Westbury Man in Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Deli Altercation

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Westbury man for an Assault that occurred on January 31st, 2023 at 10:12 p.m. in New Cassel. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance between two customers at the Westbury Deli located at 994 Prospect Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim, 34, with a stab wound to his lower left abdomen.
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Waiter Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing 'Dedicated' Busboy, Father Of 2 At Hicksville Restaurant

A former waiter at a Long Island restaurant is facing decades in prison after being convicted of fatally stabbing his co-worker during an argument over tips. A Nassau County jury found David Jimenez-Salazar, age 25, of Farmingdale, guilty of first-degree manslaughter Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the death of Elvin Padilla at the La Candela Restaurant in Hicksville in July 2020.
HICKSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
KINGS PARK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Commack store. Two men and a woman entered Old Navy, located at 5041 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, NY
longisland.com

Pedestrian Killed in Rocky Point Motor Vehicle Crash, Cops Say

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Rocky Point on Monday, January 30, 2023. Thomas O’Brien was driving a 2018 Subaru Forrester eastbound on Route 25A, east of Rocky Point Road, when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road at 9:30 p.m.
ROCKY POINT, NY
qchron.com

Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens

The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
QUEENS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a wallet in Melville and a female who allegedly subsequently used the victim’s credit card. Two men allegedly stole a wallet...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

