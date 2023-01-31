Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Manhattan Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For DWI Crash that Paralyzed Passenger
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Manhattan man, previously convicted of murder in 1992, was sentenced today to the maximum of seven years in prison for a December 2020 DWI crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed. Lumumba Woods, 50, was convicted on December 16, 2022, after...
Police: 2 men arrested after crashing stolen car in Kings Park marsh
Suffolk police tell News 12 officers watched a white Lexus SUV enter Landing Avenue Park and then crash into a marshy avenue early Wednesday morning.
Holbrook Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After 3-Vehicle Lake Ronkonkoma Crash
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young son in the SUV after a multi-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Lake Ronkonkoma. The woman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north...
longislandbusiness.com
Westbury Man in Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Deli Altercation
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Westbury man for an Assault that occurred on January 31st, 2023 at 10:12 p.m. in New Cassel. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance between two customers at the Westbury Deli located at 994 Prospect Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim, 34, with a stab wound to his lower left abdomen.
Waiter Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing 'Dedicated' Busboy, Father Of 2 At Hicksville Restaurant
A former waiter at a Long Island restaurant is facing decades in prison after being convicted of fatally stabbing his co-worker during an argument over tips. A Nassau County jury found David Jimenez-Salazar, age 25, of Farmingdale, guilty of first-degree manslaughter Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the death of Elvin Padilla at the La Candela Restaurant in Hicksville in July 2020.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
Holbrook woman accused of driving drunk with 10-year-old son in car
Suffolk police tell News 12 Veliza Lugo was driving southbound on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma when she hit two other cars.
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Commack store. Two men and a woman entered Old Navy, located at 5041 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
longisland.com
Pedestrian Killed in Rocky Point Motor Vehicle Crash, Cops Say
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Rocky Point on Monday, January 30, 2023. Thomas O’Brien was driving a 2018 Subaru Forrester eastbound on Route 25A, east of Rocky Point Road, when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road at 9:30 p.m.
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Woman at Smith Haven Mall
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a Lake Grove store. A man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female...
qchron.com
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens
The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach
Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Crash At Syosset Intersection
A 16-year-old boy has died just over two weeks after suffering severe head trauma in a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a wallet in Melville and a female who allegedly subsequently used the victim’s credit card. Two men allegedly stole a wallet...
longisland.com
MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty, On Eve Of Trial, To Roles In Queens And Nassau Murders
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Far Rockaway MS-13 member pleaded guilty today during jury selection to his role in two killings on the Nassau and Queens border in December 2018. Carlos Guerra, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree (a...
