WOWO News
Patti Hays announces candidacy for Fort Wayne City Council’s 4th District
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Patti Hays announced that she has filed paperwork to run for city council in the 4th District, which includes Waynedale and Aboite. Hays will seek the Democratic nomination for the district, currently served by Councilman Jason Arp, on May 9. Arp will be running for the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor, leaving his city council seat empty.
WOWO News
New Name To Enter Race For City Council At-Large Seat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the window closes to file for political office candidacy, more names have entered the fray. Democrat Audrey Davis will officially file for the office of Fort Wayne City Council At-Large at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at the Rousseau Center in Downtown Fort Wayne. On the last day to file, Davis will unveil her platform for a bold, inclusive and caring Fort Wayne. Immediately after filing, supporters are invited to Tall Rabbit Café on Calhoun St., where Davis will describe her platform, answer questions, and listen to Fort Wayne citizens’ concerns about local government.
WANE-TV
Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
wfft.com
FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
Times-Bulletin
Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships
VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
WANE-TV
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
WANE-TV
Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
WANE-TV
S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets
Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
hot1079fortwayne.com
Parkview clinic at Electric Works now open
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) clinic at Electric Works is now open, offering an enhanced care model and convenient services for people who live and work in the community. The location includes a PPG – Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, as...
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
WANE-TV
Trial: Accused speaks out on record as jury is sent to deliberate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The jury was sent to deliberate late Thursday morning in the Donte Curry trial and a verdict is expected some time the same day. But Curry, accused of shooting Harold Von Harrington, 26, in a murder-for-hire on Nov. 21, 2015 isn’t waiting quietly.
WANE-TV
DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
WANE-TV
FWCS comments on new equity survey and assessment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A survey sent to families in Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) aims to allow families to give the school district feedback on its efforts to be inclusive and diverse. The survey, sent out in January, is conducted by “Adjusted School Equity Solutions” led by...
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
wfft.com
Electric Works marks new milestone, lights sign above Broadway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Electric Works marked a new milestone in its development Monday, lighting the sign on Building 19 right next to Broadway. “This is a huge milestone that we all can celebrate of this project really coming to life,” Kevan Biggs with RTM Ventures, the development company working on the project, said. “As we’ve had tenants starting to move in now, but this really signifies the reemergence of occupancy on this campus.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
WANE-TV
Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives $2,500 donation to support the Angel Fund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer. The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire Monday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 8:46 p.m. at 1637 Tamera Garden Ave. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tillman Road. When firefighters arrived,...
