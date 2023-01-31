With one win and only three points for the season the Foxes are in need of reinforcements to sustain their spot in the WSL. Leicester currently sit bottom of the table at 12th in the Women’s Super League. Leicester was knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend by Reading in a penalty shootout, where the Foxes failed to convert three penalties. They were knocked out of the Continental League Cup by Manchester City with a very depleted squad (only three 3 subs available) earlier in January. Scoring goals has been a challenge, with long term injuries to Jess Sigworth, Lachante Paul, and Hannah Cain. Cain returned to the squad for the loss to Chelsea from an ACL injury. It will take time for her to get back to 90-minute match fitness. The other options up top are all teenagers and a big task to place on their shoulders, so getting a goal scorer into the squad was a priority.

2 DAYS AGO