Read full article on original website
Related
itbusinessnet.com
ION Mobility Closes US$18.7m in Series A funding; Brings TVS Motor Company on Board as Strategic Investor
Singapore, Feb 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ION Mobility (ION) today announced new investments of US$18.7 million in its Series A funding round. Additionally, the company also brings TVS Motor Company on board as its strategic investor, through TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore). As part of this investment agreement, TVS Motor will provide ION with the necessary ecosystem support to be successful in the electric two-wheeler markets of Singapore and Indonesia.
itbusinessnet.com
Infovista introduces cloud-native Ativa™ Optimize for RAN and mobility intelligence to streamline optimization and enhance user experience
Correlates network quality, configuration and subscriber experience data to automate previously siloed RAN engineering processes with end-to-end analytics and automation. Paris, France – Thursday 2nd February 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, today introduced Ativa™ Optimize to deliver operators geospatial analytics, monitoring, troubleshooting and optimization across all their radio vendors and technologies – from 2G to 5G standalone – in a single pane of glass. Part of the cloud-native Ativa suite of applications and solutions for automated assurance and operations, Ativa Optimize enables operators to streamline previously laborious processes through automated RAN diagnostics and recommendations, reducing swivel-chair operations and ensuring best performance and user experience.
itbusinessnet.com
ShiftCarbon Becomes an Authorized Patch Partner
Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – ShiftCarbon (CSE: SHFT) (OTC PINK: SHIFF) (formerly TraceSafe) (the “Company”), a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and an innovator in end-to-end decarbonization solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Patch to expand access to ShiftCarbon credits.
itbusinessnet.com
Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC
Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2023 – Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2022. The reports are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.
Comments / 0