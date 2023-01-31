Correlates network quality, configuration and subscriber experience data to automate previously siloed RAN engineering processes with end-to-end analytics and automation. Paris, France – Thursday 2nd February 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, today introduced Ativa™ Optimize to deliver operators geospatial analytics, monitoring, troubleshooting and optimization across all their radio vendors and technologies – from 2G to 5G standalone – in a single pane of glass. Part of the cloud-native Ativa suite of applications and solutions for automated assurance and operations, Ativa Optimize enables operators to streamline previously laborious processes through automated RAN diagnostics and recommendations, reducing swivel-chair operations and ensuring best performance and user experience.

