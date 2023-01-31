Singapore, Feb 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ION Mobility (ION) today announced new investments of US$18.7 million in its Series A funding round. Additionally, the company also brings TVS Motor Company on board as its strategic investor, through TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore). As part of this investment agreement, TVS Motor will provide ION with the necessary ecosystem support to be successful in the electric two-wheeler markets of Singapore and Indonesia.

