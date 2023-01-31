Read full article on original website
Related
itbusinessnet.com
ION Mobility Closes US$18.7m in Series A funding; Brings TVS Motor Company on Board as Strategic Investor
Singapore, Feb 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ION Mobility (ION) today announced new investments of US$18.7 million in its Series A funding round. Additionally, the company also brings TVS Motor Company on board as its strategic investor, through TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore). As part of this investment agreement, TVS Motor will provide ION with the necessary ecosystem support to be successful in the electric two-wheeler markets of Singapore and Indonesia.
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List BBToken (BB) on February 3, 2023
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BBToken (BB) on February 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on February 3, 2023.
Comments / 0