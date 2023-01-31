Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
The Verge
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
On February 1st, Samsung will hold its first in-person smartphone launch since the Galaxy S20 way back in February 2020. The company is widely expected to announce its new flagship smartphone lineup at the event, namely the Galaxy S23 series. But, as is tradition, Samsung will almost certainly include a couple of additional product announcements for good measure. Here’s a roundup of everything we’re expecting at the event, which is due to kick off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Digital Trends
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a hot Honor competitor this month
Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Phone Arena
MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone
The global market for foldable phones will soon welcome a new addition: the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek and lightweight foldable was officially announced in China back in November last year with some cool specs and a great design. Now, about a month before one of the biggest events in...
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade
One UI 5.1 may launch with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range – but that doesn't mean older devices can't get in on the fun
Digital Trends
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl
You’ve still got a bit of time to get a large screen delivered to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K from the comfort of your living room, on a 75-inch TV will definitely make you feel that you’re in the stadium with all the other fans. And the experience doesn’t have to break the bank, either: Fortunately, there are some great 75-inch TV deals happening right now that’ll put a super-sized television at the center of you entertainment setup on the cheap — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.
TechCrunch
Peacock kills its free tier option for new customers
The free tier is still available to users who are already on the plan, the spokesperson said in an email. In addition, users who cancel their paid subscriptions will automatically be downgraded to the free tier. Peacock has offered the free tier since its launch in 2020, giving users restricted access to the streaming service’s content catalogue. The tier included a limited amount of content when compared to the paid tiers.
Android Headlines
Samsung announces the Galaxy Book 3 series
Samsung just had its latest Unpacked event, and we saw the company unveil the long-awaited Galaxy S23 series of phones. Along with these devices, the company also took the wraps off of four new windows computers. Here’s a rundown of the recently-announced Galaxy Book 3 computers. Here are these...
Android Headlines
Huawei may launch its own SoC this year to offset US sanctions
Huawei was flying high years ago, when it was breathing down the neck of both Samsung and Apple. The US sanctions then took place, and messed up Huawei’s plans. Huawei has been working around those sanctions for years, and it seems like the company may actually announce a new SoC later this year.
Android Headlines
The Galaxy S23 isn't a gaming phone, but it'll be good for gaming
The Galaxy S23 is going to be a pretty darn good phone for gaming, even if it isn’t a gaming phone and doesn’t have any features that are exceedingly gaming-centric. That’s because Samsung does take into account that people will use their phones for mobile gaming. And with that, the Galaxy S23 is packing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. This will be the top chipset that ends up being used in every top tier gaming phone from 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 live: everything we know about the Galaxy S23 and Ultra models
Android Central is going to live blog the Samsung Unpacked event. So stay a while, catch up, and learn about what could get launched and what will get launched.
Android Headlines
OnePlus planning to announce four smartphones in H1 2023
It seems like OnePlus is planning to announce four smartphones in H1 2023, at least based on a new rumor. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster who shared the info on Twitter. He says that OnePlus is working on a “leaner portfolio for 2023”, like “most brands”. Usually,...
Android Headlines
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely going to get all of the attention this year, from buyers. And that’s because it is the best of the best from Samsung. It also has the S Pen, so it’s more of a hybrid between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line of phones. It starts at $1,199 so it’s not a cheap phone. That means that you’re going to want to keep it in good shape and protect it. Which you can do with a case. So we’ve rounded up the very best cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra here.
Android Headlines
Detailed OnePlus 11R specifications appear ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R 5G will become official on February 7, and its specifications have just surfaced. This smartphone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, which will be its name in China. The OnePlus 11R specifications have just surfaced, ahead of launch. The OnePlus 11R 5G will launch...
Shop 10 cheap TVs for Super Bowl Sunday 2023
If you plan on watching the biggest football game of the year, you’ll want a new screen to catch all the action. Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is coming up on Sunday, February 12, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with one of the best cheap TVs on the market? We found 10 top-rated cheap TVs to shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more ahead of the big game.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
